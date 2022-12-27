News

DSRSD to move forward with application and interview process for vacant seat

Opening due to Rubio's election to San Ramon City Council; position must be filled by February

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 10:21 pm 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

A map of the five DSRSD divisions shows which areas the directors oversee. The Division 1 seat is currently vacant, to be filled by an appointment process in the coming weeks. (Image courtesy of DSRSD)

After the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District held a discussion to determine how they would fill the vacant seat last week, opting to move forward with an application and interview process to fill the open position rather than calling for a special election.

Marisol Rubio. (Contributed photo)

The agency will have until Feb. 18 to select a new director for Division 1 to succeed Marisol Rubio, who resigned after being elected to the San Ramon City Council this fall.

DSRSD provides services dealing with water, wastewater and recycled water to residents across the region. Areas of service in the Tri-Valley include Dublin and San Ramon as well as Pleasanton through a sewer agreement.

Normally the board is composed of five elected nonpartisan individuals. Terms for the board are carried out in four years.

Rubio was sworn in to the San Ramon City Council this month, leaving the DSRSD Division 1 seat vacant. In her time on the board, Rubio acted as the 2022 board vice president. She is now overseeing City Council District 4 of San Ramon.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Division 1 covers a significant portion of San Ramon's Dougherty Valley.

The DSRSD board at its Dec. 20 meeting weighed three options for filling the vacancy. The first option would have brought about a special election to fill the seat. Staff noted a traditional election through Contra Costa County Elections Division would cost an estimated $153,708.

Option No. 2 would allow the agency to begin the application and interview process for a candidate that will act as Division 1 director until the next election. This would cost an estimated $1,000.

The third option would be for the board to directly appoint a citizen to fill the seat without a full interview process.

DSRSD board members chose the second option. Per the staff report this detailed moving forward "with an application and interview process with qualified citizens of the district and make an appointment based on the results of a formal process."

Applicants must reside within Division 1 and be a registered Contra Costa County voter.

The application window will stay open for 21 days, closing on Jan. 10. By Feb. 7 the board will interview and choose a qualified applicant to fill the vacancy. Staff have noted that if the board misses the selection deadline, the decision would then fall under Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Editor's note: Editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Nicole Gonzales
 
Nicole Gonzales is a staff reporter for Embarcadero Media’s East Bay Division, the Pleasanton Weekly. Nicole began writing for the publication in July 2022. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you political news. Become a member today.
Join

DSRSD to move forward with application and interview process for vacant seat

Opening due to Rubio's election to San Ramon City Council; position must be filled by February

by Nicole Gonzales / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 10:21 pm

After the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District held a discussion to determine how they would fill the vacant seat last week, opting to move forward with an application and interview process to fill the open position rather than calling for a special election.

The agency will have until Feb. 18 to select a new director for Division 1 to succeed Marisol Rubio, who resigned after being elected to the San Ramon City Council this fall.

DSRSD provides services dealing with water, wastewater and recycled water to residents across the region. Areas of service in the Tri-Valley include Dublin and San Ramon as well as Pleasanton through a sewer agreement.

Normally the board is composed of five elected nonpartisan individuals. Terms for the board are carried out in four years.

Rubio was sworn in to the San Ramon City Council this month, leaving the DSRSD Division 1 seat vacant. In her time on the board, Rubio acted as the 2022 board vice president. She is now overseeing City Council District 4 of San Ramon.

Division 1 covers a significant portion of San Ramon's Dougherty Valley.

The DSRSD board at its Dec. 20 meeting weighed three options for filling the vacancy. The first option would have brought about a special election to fill the seat. Staff noted a traditional election through Contra Costa County Elections Division would cost an estimated $153,708.

Option No. 2 would allow the agency to begin the application and interview process for a candidate that will act as Division 1 director until the next election. This would cost an estimated $1,000.

The third option would be for the board to directly appoint a citizen to fill the seat without a full interview process.

DSRSD board members chose the second option. Per the staff report this detailed moving forward "with an application and interview process with qualified citizens of the district and make an appointment based on the results of a formal process."

Applicants must reside within Division 1 and be a registered Contra Costa County voter.

The application window will stay open for 21 days, closing on Jan. 10. By Feb. 7 the board will interview and choose a qualified applicant to fill the vacancy. Staff have noted that if the board misses the selection deadline, the decision would then fall under Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.

Editor's note: Editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.