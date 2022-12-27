DSRSD to move forward with application and interview process for vacant seat

After the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District held a discussion to determine how they would fill the vacant seat last week, opting to move forward with an application and interview process to fill the open position rather than calling for a special election.
The agency will have until Feb. 18 to select a new director for Division 1 to succeed Marisol Rubio, who resigned after being elected to the San Ramon City Council this fall.
DSRSD provides services dealing with water, wastewater and recycled water to residents across the region. Areas of service in the Tri-Valley include Dublin and San Ramon as well as Pleasanton through a sewer agreement.
Normally the board is composed of five elected nonpartisan individuals. Terms for the board are carried out in four years.
Rubio was sworn in to the San Ramon City Council this month, leaving the DSRSD Division 1 seat vacant. In her time on the board, Rubio acted as the 2022 board vice president. She is now overseeing City Council District 4 of San Ramon.
Division 1 covers a significant portion of San Ramon's Dougherty Valley.
The DSRSD board at its Dec. 20 meeting weighed three options for filling the vacancy. The first option would have brought about a special election to fill the seat. Staff noted a traditional election through Contra Costa County Elections Division would cost an estimated $153,708.
Option No. 2 would allow the agency to begin the application and interview process for a candidate that will act as Division 1 director until the next election. This would cost an estimated $1,000.
The third option would be for the board to directly appoint a citizen to fill the seat without a full interview process.
DSRSD board members chose the second option. Per the staff report this detailed moving forward "with an application and interview process with qualified citizens of the district and make an appointment based on the results of a formal process."
Applicants must reside within Division 1 and be a registered Contra Costa County voter.
The application window will stay open for 21 days, closing on Jan. 10. By Feb. 7 the board will interview and choose a qualified applicant to fill the vacancy. Staff have noted that if the board misses the selection deadline, the decision would then fall under Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors.
Editor's note: Editorial director Jeremy Walsh contributed to this story.
