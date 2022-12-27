DSRSD to move forward with application and interview process for vacant seat

After the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District held a discussion to determine how they would fill the vacant seat last week, opting to move forward with an application and interview process to fill the open position rather than calling for a special election.

The agency will have until Feb. 18 to select a new director for Division 1 to succeed Marisol Rubio, who resigned after being elected to the San Ramon City Council this fall.

DSRSD provides services dealing with water, wastewater and recycled water to residents across the region. Areas of service in the Tri-Valley include Dublin and San Ramon as well as Pleasanton through a sewer agreement.

Normally the board is composed of five elected nonpartisan individuals. Terms for the board are carried out in four years.

Rubio was sworn in to the San Ramon City Council this month, leaving the DSRSD Division 1 seat vacant. In her time on the board, Rubio acted as the 2022 board vice president. She is now overseeing City Council District 4 of San Ramon.