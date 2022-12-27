Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon

Shops at Crow Canyon Commons continue to be closed following the holiday weekend, with a roof collapse at Big 5 amid heavy rain early Tuesday leading to required roof inspections at other stores in the shopping center.

San Ramon Police Department officials announced the news at 9:08 a.m. that morning on Twitter and advised avoiding the area following the early morning collapse, with SRPD along with San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and PG&E already at the scene by that point.

No injuries were reported, but the surrounding stores in the shopping center were closed for pending roof inspections.

According to a statement from deputy city manager Stephen Spedowfski, the collapse was brought on when a main beam in the center of the Big 5 store broke, leading to flooding in a significant part of the store.

The water damage was compounded by broken fire sprinklers, which combined with water from the building's roof to also flood the adjacent Rite Aid.