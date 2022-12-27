News

Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon

Other Crow Canyon Commons stores to remain closed for inspections

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 9:31 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The scene at Crow Canyon Commons in San Ramon following an early morning roof collapse at Big 5 Sporting Goods on Dec. 27. (Photo courtesy SRPD)

Shops at Crow Canyon Commons continue to be closed following the holiday weekend, with a roof collapse at Big 5 amid heavy rain early Tuesday leading to required roof inspections at other stores in the shopping center.

San Ramon Police Department officials announced the news at 9:08 a.m. that morning on Twitter and advised avoiding the area following the early morning collapse, with SRPD along with San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and PG&E already at the scene by that point.

No injuries were reported, but the surrounding stores in the shopping center were closed for pending roof inspections.

According to a statement from deputy city manager Stephen Spedowfski, the collapse was brought on when a main beam in the center of the Big 5 store broke, leading to flooding in a significant part of the store.

The water damage was compounded by broken fire sprinklers, which combined with water from the building's roof to also flood the adjacent Rite Aid.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"Our inspectors have verified that there is no longer a large load caused by roof water anywhere on the roof," Spedowfski said.

As of 4:55 p.m., electricity and gas remained off in the building as PG&E inspectors continued their work.

"City inspectors have requested that the owners have an engineer look at the two side devising walls to determine if the load shift pushed outward and compromised integrity of the remaining structure," Spedowfski said.

The unit adjacent to Big 5 contains JC Salon, Leslie Pools and Pho Hoa, which share the same power supply as the flooded sporting goods store, are also without electricity and gas amid the ongoing PG&E inspection. Power to Rite Aid was also shut off as of Tuesday evening in order to address flood damage at that store.

The city's building inspector was in the process of contacting the owners of the impacted stores as of Tuesday evening, with the timeline for inspections, repairs, and reopening still uncertain according to Spedowfski.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Your support is vital to us continuing to bring you city government news. Become a member today.
Join

Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon

Other Crow Canyon Commons stores to remain closed for inspections

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Dec 27, 2022, 9:31 pm

Shops at Crow Canyon Commons continue to be closed following the holiday weekend, with a roof collapse at Big 5 amid heavy rain early Tuesday leading to required roof inspections at other stores in the shopping center.

San Ramon Police Department officials announced the news at 9:08 a.m. that morning on Twitter and advised avoiding the area following the early morning collapse, with SRPD along with San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and PG&E already at the scene by that point.

No injuries were reported, but the surrounding stores in the shopping center were closed for pending roof inspections.

According to a statement from deputy city manager Stephen Spedowfski, the collapse was brought on when a main beam in the center of the Big 5 store broke, leading to flooding in a significant part of the store.

The water damage was compounded by broken fire sprinklers, which combined with water from the building's roof to also flood the adjacent Rite Aid.

"Our inspectors have verified that there is no longer a large load caused by roof water anywhere on the roof," Spedowfski said.

As of 4:55 p.m., electricity and gas remained off in the building as PG&E inspectors continued their work.

"City inspectors have requested that the owners have an engineer look at the two side devising walls to determine if the load shift pushed outward and compromised integrity of the remaining structure," Spedowfski said.

The unit adjacent to Big 5 contains JC Salon, Leslie Pools and Pho Hoa, which share the same power supply as the flooded sporting goods store, are also without electricity and gas amid the ongoing PG&E inspection. Power to Rite Aid was also shut off as of Tuesday evening in order to address flood damage at that store.

The city's building inspector was in the process of contacting the owners of the impacted stores as of Tuesday evening, with the timeline for inspections, repairs, and reopening still uncertain according to Spedowfski.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.