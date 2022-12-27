Roof collapses at Big 5 in San Ramon

Shops at Crow Canyon Commons continue to be closed following the holiday weekend, with a roof collapse at Big 5 amid heavy rain early Tuesday leading to required roof inspections at other stores in the shopping center.
San Ramon Police Department officials announced the news at 9:08 a.m. that morning on Twitter and advised avoiding the area following the early morning collapse, with SRPD along with San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District and PG&E already at the scene by that point.
No injuries were reported, but the surrounding stores in the shopping center were closed for pending roof inspections.
According to a statement from deputy city manager Stephen Spedowfski, the collapse was brought on when a main beam in the center of the Big 5 store broke, leading to flooding in a significant part of the store.
The water damage was compounded by broken fire sprinklers, which combined with water from the building's roof to also flood the adjacent Rite Aid.
"Our inspectors have verified that there is no longer a large load caused by roof water anywhere on the roof," Spedowfski said.
As of 4:55 p.m., electricity and gas remained off in the building as PG&E inspectors continued their work.
"City inspectors have requested that the owners have an engineer look at the two side devising walls to determine if the load shift pushed outward and compromised integrity of the remaining structure," Spedowfski said.
The unit adjacent to Big 5 contains JC Salon, Leslie Pools and Pho Hoa, which share the same power supply as the flooded sporting goods store, are also without electricity and gas amid the ongoing PG&E inspection. Power to Rite Aid was also shut off as of Tuesday evening in order to address flood damage at that store.
The city's building inspector was in the process of contacting the owners of the impacted stores as of Tuesday evening, with the timeline for inspections, repairs, and reopening still uncertain according to Spedowfski.
