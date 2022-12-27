Spedowfski poised to become next city manager of San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote on appointing current deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski as the successor to retiring City Manager Joe Gorton early next month.

Following a series of special meetings and interviews with candidates, Mayor Dave Hudson reported on a vote taken in closed session on Tuesday to advance Spedowfski, a San Ramon city employee for more than 20 years and a former Livermore city councilman, as the finalist for the top post pending successful contract negotiations.

"The City Council has directed the city manager to bring a proposed contract to the next regular meeting of the city council appointing Steven Spedowfski as interim city manager beginning Jan. 10, 2023," Hudson said.

The measure was passed unanimously by the council members.

The move comes following Gorton's announcement in September that he would be retiring early in the new year after more than five years on the job.