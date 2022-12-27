Spedowfski poised to become next city manager of San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote on appointing current deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski as the successor to retiring City Manager Joe Gorton early next month.
Following a series of special meetings and interviews with candidates, Mayor Dave Hudson reported on a vote taken in closed session on Tuesday to advance Spedowfski, a San Ramon city employee for more than 20 years and a former Livermore city councilman, as the finalist for the top post pending successful contract negotiations.
"The City Council has directed the city manager to bring a proposed contract to the next regular meeting of the city council appointing Steven Spedowfski as interim city manager beginning Jan. 10, 2023," Hudson said.
The measure was passed unanimously by the council members.
The move comes following Gorton's announcement in September that he would be retiring early in the new year after more than five years on the job.
"Words do not adequately express my love for this community and the team that has dedicated their lives to provide a quality of life that is unmatched to those who live, work and play in San Ramon," Gorton said in a statement on Sept. 23.
Since the announcement, seeking Gorton's successor has been at the top of city officials' minds, and at the center of discussions including those ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Spedowfski was hired as deputy city manager in June 2019. An experience public servant in his hometown, Spedowfski had sat for two years on the Livermore Planning Commission and completed a four-year term on the Livermore City Council from 2014 to 2018.
Following the council's vote Tuesday night, Spedowfski's contract is set to be considered at the San Ramon City Council's next regular meeting on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.