Community Briefs: San Ramon Regional awards | 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' on Dougherty Valley stage | Mosquito and Vector Control board vacancy

SRRMC awards

San Ramon Regional Medical Center has announced the recipients of its first DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award for extraordinary nurses and BEE (Being Extraordinary Every day) award.

The DAISY award was granted to Julie Dickson, a registered nurse in the hospital's emergency department, with the BEE award going to the hospital's materials management team.

The DAISY Foundation was founded in 1999 to recognize and appreciate the work of nurses by the family of J.Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura at 33 years old.

"We wanted to give patients, families, and co-workers an easy way to express their gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care," Barnes' family said in a statement. "And we wanted the program to honor nurses all year long."