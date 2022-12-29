Community Briefs: San Ramon Regional awards | 'Llama Llama Red Pajama' on Dougherty Valley stage | Mosquito and Vector Control board vacancy

SRRMC awards
San Ramon Regional Medical Center has announced the recipients of its first DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) award for extraordinary nurses and BEE (Being Extraordinary Every day) award.
The DAISY award was granted to Julie Dickson, a registered nurse in the hospital's emergency department, with the BEE award going to the hospital's materials management team.
The DAISY Foundation was founded in 1999 to recognize and appreciate the work of nurses by the family of J.Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura at 33 years old.
"We wanted to give patients, families, and co-workers an easy way to express their gratitude for nurses who provide extraordinary compassionate care," Barnes' family said in a statement. "And we wanted the program to honor nurses all year long."
The BEE award was developed as an extension of the DAISY award, aimed at recognizing the work of other hospital staff.
San Ramon Regional is accepting nominations for the next awards here.
'Llama Llama Red Pajama'
Bay Area Children's Theater is launching a national tour of its latest production, "Llama Llama Red Pajama LIVE" with a limited engagement at Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center next weekend.
The musical adaptation of the popular children's book by Anna Dewdney is set to make its debut in San Ramon on Jan. 7 at 10550 Albion Road at 4 p.m. More information and tickets are available here.
Mosquito and Vector Control board vacancy
The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy for a four-year term on its Board of Trustees.
The volunteer position includes a $100 monthly stipend for attending required meetings, which are on the second Monday of each month.
Applications are open to county residents over the age of 18 through Jan. 6 at 5 p,m., with the appointment being made by the county Board of Supervisors. More information and applications are available by contacting the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors' Office at 925-655-2000 or visiting contracosta.ca.gov.
