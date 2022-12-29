By the numbers: DanvilleSanRamon's Top 22 Stories of 2022

Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for DanvilleSanRamon.com.
1. Four in the running for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder
2. Man arrested after shooting in downtown Danville
3. County sheriff election: Incumbent Livingston, challenger Therriault face off in public safety forum
4. Village Shopping Center sold for $20.4 million
5. Cal High principal Keefer resigns position to return to teaching
6. Police: Robbery suspects, neighbor exchange gunfire in Danville
7. Nob Hill Foods in San Ramon slated for closure in March
8. Target settles for $5M+ over allegations of false advertising, including in Contra Costa County
9. Contra Costa County clerk-recorder candidates Connelly, Gordon poised for runoff in November election
10. Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute
11. San Ramon middle-schooler competes on 'MasterChef Junior'
12. Sunset Development buys Chevron Park; energy giant to still keep HQ in San Ramon
13. Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession
14. Election Night: Familiar names dominate San Ramon city contests
15. San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach charged with sexual misconduct against minors
16. Danville: Pedestrian fatally struck in Camino Tassajara intersection
17. San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in apartment
18. County DA election: Incumbent Becton, challenger Knox debate issues ahead of primary
19. Contra Costa County to lift indoor mask mandate next week
20. San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students
21. Measure G puts future of vehicle abatement program in county voters' hands
22. Police: Shot fired, intervening witness pistol-whipped in Danville robbery
The data above represents page views on DanvilleSanRamon.com articles in the calendar year 2022 to date. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2022, but there were actually three articles from past years that ranked in our Top 22 for page views in 2022:
San Ramon: Man found guilty of killing Cal High student in 2018 at No. 5 (originally published Sept. 17, 2021)
What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 16 (originally published June 30, 2013)
San Ramon Valley safari at No. 17 (originally published June 13, 2011)
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.