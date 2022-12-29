By the numbers: DanvilleSanRamon's Top 22 Stories of 2022

15. San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach charged with sexual misconduct against minors

16. Danville: Pedestrian fatally struck in Camino Tassajara intersection

17. San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in apartment

18. County DA election: Incumbent Becton, challenger Knox debate issues ahead of primary

19. Contra Costa County to lift indoor mask mandate next week

20. San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students

21. Measure G puts future of vehicle abatement program in county voters' hands

22. Police: Shot fired, intervening witness pistol-whipped in Danville robbery

The data above represents page views on DanvilleSanRamon.com articles in the calendar year 2022 to date. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2022, but there were actually three articles from past years that ranked in our Top 22 for page views in 2022:

San Ramon: Man found guilty of killing Cal High student in 2018 at No. 5 (originally published Sept. 17, 2021)

What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 16 (originally published June 30, 2013)

San Ramon Valley safari at No. 17 (originally published June 13, 2011)