By the numbers: DanvilleSanRamon's Top 22 Stories of 2022

Based on website data from the past year

by Jeremy Walsh / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 29, 2022, 4:37 am
Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for DanvilleSanRamon.com.

1. Four in the running for Contra Costa County clerk-recorder

2. Man arrested after shooting in downtown Danville

3. County sheriff election: Incumbent Livingston, challenger Therriault face off in public safety forum

4. Village Shopping Center sold for $20.4 million

5. Cal High principal Keefer resigns position to return to teaching

6. Police: Robbery suspects, neighbor exchange gunfire in Danville

7. Nob Hill Foods in San Ramon slated for closure in March

8. Target settles for $5M+ over allegations of false advertising, including in Contra Costa County

9. Contra Costa County clerk-recorder candidates Connelly, Gordon poised for runoff in November election

10. Details emerge about deadly motorcycle crash that shut down BART through Oakland for hours during Friday evening commute

11. San Ramon middle-schooler competes on 'MasterChef Junior'

12. Sunset Development buys Chevron Park; energy giant to still keep HQ in San Ramon

13. Former SRVUSD employee charged with child pornography possession

14. Election Night: Familiar names dominate San Ramon city contests

15. San Ramon Valley teacher, cheer coach charged with sexual misconduct against minors

16. Danville: Pedestrian fatally struck in Camino Tassajara intersection

17. San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in apartment

18. County DA election: Incumbent Becton, challenger Knox debate issues ahead of primary

19. Contra Costa County to lift indoor mask mandate next week

20. San Ramon police searching for two missing Dougherty Valley High students

21. Measure G puts future of vehicle abatement program in county voters' hands

22. Police: Shot fired, intervening witness pistol-whipped in Danville robbery

The data above represents page views on DanvilleSanRamon.com articles in the calendar year 2022 to date. We decided to focus our list on stories written in 2022, but there were actually three articles from past years that ranked in our Top 22 for page views in 2022:

San Ramon: Man found guilty of killing Cal High student in 2018 at No. 5 (originally published Sept. 17, 2021)

What happens to 4-H animals after the Fair? at No. 16 (originally published June 30, 2013)

San Ramon Valley safari at No. 17 (originally published June 13, 2011)

Jeremy Walsh
 
Jeremy Walsh, a Benicia native and American University alum, joined Embarcadero Media in November 2013. After serving as associate editor for the Pleasanton Weekly and DanvilleSanRamon.com, he was promoted to editor of the East Bay Division in February 2017. Read more >>

