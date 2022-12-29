Swalwell secures funding for Tri-Valley projects

The office of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Livermore) has announced funding for 15 projects across the congressman's District 15, including four ambitious ones centered in the Tri-Valley.

The federal government's funding package for 2023 was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 23, and includes more than $15 million in funding for community projects throughout Swalwell's district, with $4.1 million of that dedicated to Tri-Valley-specific projects.

The package includes $2 million in funding for Pleasanton's PFAS treatment and well rehabilitation project, along with $1 million for the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District's East Bay College Agile Network, in partnership with the California State University system, and an additional $1 million for the Goodness Village affordable housing project in Livermore. The Dublin Chamber of Commerce also received $100,000 in funding for its "Emerging Business Community Outreach Program".

"I am thrilled to see this funding for Community Projects headed to California's 15th Congressional District," Swalwell said in a Dec. 23 statement. "Whether it's supporting affordable housing in Hayward, mitigating food insecurity in Livermore, or increasing student support programs at local community colleges, funding for these projects will help meet the needs of our communities."

Other projects supported by the newly secured funding include One Nation Dream Maker's Last Mile Delivery Program, the Alameda County ALL IN Eats Food Hub, East Bay Community Energy's Municipal Critical Facility Resilience Project, the Construction Trade Workforce Initiative's Building Construction Pre-Apprenticeship Program, East Bay Agency for Children's Post-COVID Student and Teacher Recovery and Resilience Building Program, the Muslim Community Center's Rental Assistance Program, and the Bay Area Community Health's Refugee Mobile Health Clinic.