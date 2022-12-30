BART board selects Li as new president

BART's governing board voted unanimously earlier this month to appoint board member Janice Li as the body's next president.

Li, who has served as the BART Board of Directors' vice president throughout 2022, represents the transit agency's eighth district, which includes the western portion of San Francisco and partial representation of the Montgomery, Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations.

Li was first elected to the board in 2018 and was reelected in November 2022 after running unopposed.

She thanked Director Rebecca Saltzman, the board's outgoing president, for her mentorship and called for the transit agency to be ambitious and try new things in the coming year.

"The willingness to try and push ourselves both individually and as a district to do more, to do better, to try something, I think that has gotten us so far when we think about fares, to opening bathrooms, to (transit-oriented development), to how we can better serve our employees and our riders," Li said.