News

BART board selects Li as new president

Foley picked to serve as VP for next year

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 4:18 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

BART's governing board voted unanimously earlier this month to appoint board member Janice Li as the body's next president.

Li, who has served as the BART Board of Directors' vice president throughout 2022, represents the transit agency's eighth district, which includes the western portion of San Francisco and partial representation of the Montgomery, Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations.

Li was first elected to the board in 2018 and was reelected in November 2022 after running unopposed.

She thanked Director Rebecca Saltzman, the board's outgoing president, for her mentorship and called for the transit agency to be ambitious and try new things in the coming year.

"The willingness to try and push ourselves both individually and as a district to do more, to do better, to try something, I think that has gotten us so far when we think about fares, to opening bathrooms, to (transit-oriented development), to how we can better serve our employees and our riders," Li said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

The board also voted 8-1 to name Director Mark Foley as the board's vice president. Foley represents a portion of Contra Costa County that includes the North Concord/Martinez, Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch stations.

Foley previously served as the board's president in 2021 and as vice president in 2020.

Board Director Debora Allen was the only dissenting vote and proposed Director Liz Ames for vice president, arguing that every BART board president and vice president since 2018 has represented at least part of San Francisco or Contra Costa County.

Ames' district spans southern Alameda County, including the Fremont, South Hayward, Union City and Warm Springs stations. The board voted 3-6 against installing Ames as vice president.

"At the end of the day, it's about growing our ridership and we will need to really look outside the box to do everything we can to maximize those non-commuters that could be using BART for everyday travel," Foley said.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

BART board selects Li as new president

Foley picked to serve as VP for next year

by Eli Walsh / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 4:18 am

BART's governing board voted unanimously earlier this month to appoint board member Janice Li as the body's next president.

Li, who has served as the BART Board of Directors' vice president throughout 2022, represents the transit agency's eighth district, which includes the western portion of San Francisco and partial representation of the Montgomery, Embarcadero and Balboa Park stations.

Li was first elected to the board in 2018 and was reelected in November 2022 after running unopposed.

She thanked Director Rebecca Saltzman, the board's outgoing president, for her mentorship and called for the transit agency to be ambitious and try new things in the coming year.

"The willingness to try and push ourselves both individually and as a district to do more, to do better, to try something, I think that has gotten us so far when we think about fares, to opening bathrooms, to (transit-oriented development), to how we can better serve our employees and our riders," Li said.

The board also voted 8-1 to name Director Mark Foley as the board's vice president. Foley represents a portion of Contra Costa County that includes the North Concord/Martinez, Pittsburg/Bay Point and Antioch stations.

Foley previously served as the board's president in 2021 and as vice president in 2020.

Board Director Debora Allen was the only dissenting vote and proposed Director Liz Ames for vice president, arguing that every BART board president and vice president since 2018 has represented at least part of San Francisco or Contra Costa County.

Ames' district spans southern Alameda County, including the Fremont, South Hayward, Union City and Warm Springs stations. The board voted 3-6 against installing Ames as vice president.

"At the end of the day, it's about growing our ridership and we will need to really look outside the box to do everything we can to maximize those non-commuters that could be using BART for everyday travel," Foley said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.