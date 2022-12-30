News

Biden signs DeSaulnier's disability support act into law

'21st Century Assistive Technology Act' part of new spending package

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 4:37 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Legislation by Tri-Valley Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) aimed at supporting people with disabilities through the use of modern assistive technology was signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of a $1.7 trillion government funding package that was passed by Congress last Friday.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier. (Contributed photo)

"Throughout my time in public service, breaking down the barriers faced by individuals with disabilities has been a top priority and access to technology is another critical step in this process," DeSaulnier said in an announcement from his office the day of the signing.

The bipartisan-supported "21st Century Assistive Technology Act" is aimed at promoting independence for people with disabilities by way of assistive technology, by "streamlining funding to focus on the four state-level activities, including state financing activities, device reutiization programs, device loan programs, and device demonstrations," according to DeSaulnier's office, as well as increasing grant funding for protection and advocacy agencies, supporting state-level programs.

In addition, the law includes a provision for "projects of national significance" should the necessary funding for qualified projects in support of specific populations or agencies exceed the $49 million provided for it in the newly adopted spending package.

"I am proud to have introduced this legislation with Congressman Joe Sempolinski to help uplift individuals with disabilities and ensure they can more easily connect, work, and thrive in their communities, and I am grateful President Biden has signed it into law," DeSaulnier said.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join
Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important health news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Biden signs DeSaulnier's disability support act into law

'21st Century Assistive Technology Act' part of new spending package

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 4:37 am

Legislation by Tri-Valley Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) aimed at supporting people with disabilities through the use of modern assistive technology was signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of a $1.7 trillion government funding package that was passed by Congress last Friday.

"Throughout my time in public service, breaking down the barriers faced by individuals with disabilities has been a top priority and access to technology is another critical step in this process," DeSaulnier said in an announcement from his office the day of the signing.

The bipartisan-supported "21st Century Assistive Technology Act" is aimed at promoting independence for people with disabilities by way of assistive technology, by "streamlining funding to focus on the four state-level activities, including state financing activities, device reutiization programs, device loan programs, and device demonstrations," according to DeSaulnier's office, as well as increasing grant funding for protection and advocacy agencies, supporting state-level programs.

In addition, the law includes a provision for "projects of national significance" should the necessary funding for qualified projects in support of specific populations or agencies exceed the $49 million provided for it in the newly adopted spending package.

"I am proud to have introduced this legislation with Congressman Joe Sempolinski to help uplift individuals with disabilities and ensure they can more easily connect, work, and thrive in their communities, and I am grateful President Biden has signed it into law," DeSaulnier said.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.