Biden signs DeSaulnier's disability support act into law

Legislation by Tri-Valley Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) aimed at supporting people with disabilities through the use of modern assistive technology was signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of a $1.7 trillion government funding package that was passed by Congress last Friday.

"Throughout my time in public service, breaking down the barriers faced by individuals with disabilities has been a top priority and access to technology is another critical step in this process," DeSaulnier said in an announcement from his office the day of the signing.

The bipartisan-supported "21st Century Assistive Technology Act" is aimed at promoting independence for people with disabilities by way of assistive technology, by "streamlining funding to focus on the four state-level activities, including state financing activities, device reutiization programs, device loan programs, and device demonstrations," according to DeSaulnier's office, as well as increasing grant funding for protection and advocacy agencies, supporting state-level programs.

In addition, the law includes a provision for "projects of national significance" should the necessary funding for qualified projects in support of specific populations or agencies exceed the $49 million provided for it in the newly adopted spending package.

"I am proud to have introduced this legislation with Congressman Joe Sempolinski to help uplift individuals with disabilities and ensure they can more easily connect, work, and thrive in their communities, and I am grateful President Biden has signed it into law," DeSaulnier said.