DA charges Colorado man after hate speech, battery incidents in San Ramon Valley

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a Denver man for two separate reported incidents of hate speech and harassment in the San Ramon Valley over last holiday weekend.

Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, is facing one misdemeanor charge of interference with civil rights and one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery for incidents in San Ramon on Christmas Eve and in Danville on Christmas Day.

The first incident was well documented in a now-viral Tik-Tok video that garnered widespread attention when a man -- later identified by police as Krah -- interrupted two content creators with a confrontation rife with racist and homophobic remarks as they were reviewing the "Flying Dutchman" from the secret menu of In-N-Out Burger.

Arine Kim of Moraga and Elliott Ha of Livermore were sitting down with their meals on Dec. 24 and beginning to capture video when a man's voice off-camera is heard calling them "weird homosexuals" for filming themselves. The man continued to make derogatory comments to the pair, including calling Ha "Kim Jong Un's boyfriend," and saying he could spit on them before exiting the restaurant and saying he'd see them outside and reportedly watching them through the window.

Authorities allege Krah went on to spit on another person at Lunardi's in Danville on Dec. 25, leading to the misdemeanor battery charge from the DA's office.