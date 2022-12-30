News

DA charges Colorado man after hate speech, battery incidents in San Ramon Valley

Defendant in high-profile San Ramon confrontation caught on video also accused of spitting on someone in Danville

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Fri, Dec 30, 2022, 8:26 pm
SRPD Chief Denton Carlson asked for the public's help identifying a man in a silver Mustang as the suspect who harassed two people in San Ramon on Dec. 24 and spit on a person in Danville on Dec. 25. (Image courtesy SRPD)

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a Denver man for two separate reported incidents of hate speech and harassment in the San Ramon Valley over last holiday weekend.

Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, is facing one misdemeanor charge of interference with civil rights and one misdemeanor charge of assault and battery for incidents in San Ramon on Christmas Eve and in Danville on Christmas Day.

The first incident was well documented in a now-viral Tik-Tok video that garnered widespread attention when a man -- later identified by police as Krah -- interrupted two content creators with a confrontation rife with racist and homophobic remarks as they were reviewing the "Flying Dutchman" from the secret menu of In-N-Out Burger.

Arine Kim of Moraga and Elliott Ha of Livermore were sitting down with their meals on Dec. 24 and beginning to capture video when a man's voice off-camera is heard calling them "weird homosexuals" for filming themselves. The man continued to make derogatory comments to the pair, including calling Ha "Kim Jong Un's boyfriend," and saying he could spit on them before exiting the restaurant and saying he'd see them outside and reportedly watching them through the window.

Authorities allege Krah went on to spit on another person at Lunardi's in Danville on Dec. 25, leading to the misdemeanor battery charge from the DA's office.

Kim and Ha's TikTok footage has since gone viral, leading to a plethora of media coverage and reaching the eyes of numerous viewers. One of these was San Ramon Police Chief Denton Carlson, who posted on Twitter on Dec. 25 asking for the public's help identifying and contacting the victims, as the police department used surveillance footage to aid in identifying the suspect.

Carlson later posted an image of a man in a silver Ford Mustang with Florida license plates that was captured in Danville, during the incident that day "when similar behavior was exhibited."

San Ramon police officials named Krah as the suspect and announced that he had been taken into custody on Dec. 26. He had posted bail as of Dec. 29.

Krah's arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 8:30 a.m. While investigating the two San Ramon Valley incidents, the DA's office learned that Krah was also facing prosecution for a vehicular assault in Denver, with authorities in Colorado poised to extradite him.

If convicted of the two misdemeanor charges against him in Contra Costa County, Krah would face a maximum sentence of one year and six months in county jail.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.