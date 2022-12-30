News

Staff Picks: My Favorite Story and My Best Story of 2022

by DanvilleSanRamon editorial board

Our freelance photographer Chuck Deckert selected this photo from the 2022 Tri-Valley Veterans' Day Parade in Pleasanton as both his favorite and his best photo of the year for us. (Photo by Chuck Deckert)

We asked our editorial staff to reflect on their coverage from 2022 and select what they felt was their favorite story and their best story of the year.

Here are their picks...

Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox

Best: Around the Valley -- The group of many names

Favorite: If you don't pray, you learn how to pray: 97-year-old WWII, Korean War vet tells of battles, bombs and life as Navy corpsman

Editorial director Jeremy Walsh

Best: Former Pleasanton mayor Jerry Thorne dies

Favorite: 'Live and Local' -- Focus on Bay Area performers for new season at the Firehouse

Livermore Vine editor Cierra Bailey

Best: Livermore Lab breakthrough marks milestone for future of nuclear defense, clean energy

Favorite: Mike Runs Livermore: Resident takes on mission to run every street in the city

Reporter Jeanita Lyman

Best: 'Institutional abuse.' 'Tumultuous 15 months.' Public records reveal new details of investigation into CCCCD's ex-chancellor

Favorite: St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin this weekend

Reporter Christian Trujano

Best: Pleasanton school board reviews learning programs for students with disabilities

Favorite: Foothill Black Student Union members voice concerns about SRO program

Reporter Nicole Gonzales

Best: Portraits for Patriots

Favorite: ArtWalk celebrating community, art and culture in Livermore this weekend

