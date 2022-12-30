Staff Picks: My Favorite Story and My Best Story of 2022

We asked our editorial staff to reflect on their coverage from 2022 and select what they felt was their favorite story and their best story of the year.
Here are their picks...
Publisher Gina Channell Wilcox
Best: Around the Valley -- The group of many names
Favorite: If you don't pray, you learn how to pray: 97-year-old WWII, Korean War vet tells of battles, bombs and life as Navy corpsman
Editorial director Jeremy Walsh
Best: Former Pleasanton mayor Jerry Thorne dies
Favorite: 'Live and Local' -- Focus on Bay Area performers for new season at the Firehouse
Livermore Vine editor Cierra Bailey
Best: Livermore Lab breakthrough marks milestone for future of nuclear defense, clean energy
Favorite: Mike Runs Livermore: Resident takes on mission to run every street in the city
Reporter Jeanita Lyman
Best: 'Institutional abuse.' 'Tumultuous 15 months.' Public records reveal new details of investigation into CCCCD's ex-chancellor
Favorite: St. Patrick's Day celebration in Dublin this weekend
Reporter Christian Trujano
Best: Pleasanton school board reviews learning programs for students with disabilities
Favorite: Foothill Black Student Union members voice concerns about SRO program
Reporter Nicole Gonzales
Best: Portraits for Patriots
Favorite: ArtWalk celebrating community, art and culture in Livermore this weekend
