Rainstorm wreaks havoc on roads, residents in Tri-Valley

Flooded roadways. Rising waterways. Downed trees. Power outages. Residents in the Tri-Valley, like much of the Bay Area, faced some -- or all -- of those amid a heavy rainstorm throughout Saturday.

As the significant rainfall of the morning and afternoon of New Year's Eve eased into lighter precipitation in the evening, a number of roads in and around the Tri-Valley were left closed into at least Sunday due to flooding. The saturated conditions got so serious Saturday to the point that many law enforcement and public works agencies in the Bay Area urged people not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

Residents, police and fire officials throughout the region shared stories, photographs and videos of rising water levels in neighborhoods and local creeks on Saturday.

San Ramon Valley Fire reported responding to more than 100 flood- or storm-related incidents.

That included severe flooding in a neighborhood on Fircrest Lane in San Ramon from where 13 people were evacuated and taken to a local senior center, according to San Ramon police. The flooding there resulted in Alcosta Boulevard being closed from the Iron Horse Regional Trail to Stagecoach Road until at least midday Sunday.