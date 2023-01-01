SRVUSD seeks to fill open committee seats

The San Ramon Valley Unified School District is seeking applicants for two open seats on its Facilities Oversight Advisory Committee.

The FOAC is intended to serve an oversight role in the district's use and distribution of funding from Measure D, a $260 million bond measure passed by voters in 2012.

"This committee fulfills the promise to voters that the expenditure of Measure D funds are scrutinized and overseen by a group of independent citizens," district spokesperson Ilana Israel Samuels said. "Typically, these volunteer community members meet quarterly to review projects and expenditures as well as provide input to the Board of Education on the design process of Measure D funded projects."

The FOAC consists of seven board-appointed members who serve terms of at least two years and no more than three years. The two vacancies open for applications require a member of a senior citizen's group and a member of an official local taxpayers organization.

More information and applications are available here.