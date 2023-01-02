Beltramo is appointed as next Contra Costa County judge

Gov. Gavin Newsom recently announced the appointment of 15 superior court judges across the state, with five for counties in the Bay Area including Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

Shara Beltramo, 44, will serve as a judge in Contra Costa County. Beltramo has been a deputy district attorney in Alameda County since 2018 -- she also had a prior stint with the Alameda County DA's Office from 2004 to 2016 before working for two years in private practice with the Morrill Law Firm.

Beltramo, who is registered without party preference, succeeds Judge Steven K. Austin upon his retirement.

Toni Mims-Cochran, 53, is the newest Alameda County Superior Court judge after having served as a commissioner with the court since 2016 following a career as a sole practitioner (2002 to 2016) and as an attorney with the Eviction Defense Center (2000 to 2002).

Mims-Cochran, who is a registered Democrat, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Leopoldo E. Dorado.