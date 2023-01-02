Newmark sells 52,149-square-foot, mixed-use space in San Ramon

A large office and retail space in San Ramon has changed hands, with a San Francisco-based real estate company acquiring a third Tri-Valley property as part of its growing portfolio and venture into the East Bay.

The previous owner of the property at 2551 San Ramon Valley Blvd., Newmark, announced completion of the sale to University Avenue Partners, which has also recently acquired property in Danville and Pleasanton. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"San Ramon has long been a highly sought-after real estate market and a wonderful community,"said Don Tepman, a managing partner with University Avenue Partners. "We are excited to follow up our recent purchase in Pleasanton and increase our presence within the East Bay as we continue to expand our retail property portfolio."

With 90% of the property currently leased, Newmark emphasized the stability and appeal of the property as a selling point.

"2251 San Ramon Valley provides the investor with the rare opportunity to acquire a stabilized mixed-use property in the heart of the Tri-Valley that is surrounded by a growing single and multi-family housing base," said Steven Golubchik, executive vice chair and president of Newmark.