Pleasanton Preps: Big changes with boys' and girls' basketball as EBAL seasons begin

The funny thing is this comes the year after San Ramon Valley beat out Carondelet for the EBAL title.

The Cougars will play some of the EBAL teams, but games will not count in the league standings. They will receive the EBAL automatic North Coast Section berth, and the players will be eligible for All-EBAL awards.

For starters, Carondelet will no longer be competing for an EBAL championship, much the same as De La Salle in the football season.

With the East Bay Athletic League basketball season launching this week, it speaks for me to update everyone on the changes with the boys' and girls' leagues.

This decision stinks for a couple of reasons. First, with one division, there is one champion. In two divisions you get two regular season champs, giving more teams a chance to hang a banner.

From there, the teams will be placed in a 10-team playoff that would determine the EBAL champ.

On the boys' side, there was some questionable schedule making. Instead of playing two divisions with five schools each, some of the coaches pushed hard and got through a 10-team single division where everyone plays each team once for a nine-game season.

Second and somewhat startling, Livermore High did not get enough players to field a varsity team, leaving an opening in the Valley Division.

Save for football, EBAL sports allows for a home-and-home rivalry. No matter the sport, home-and-home schedules bring the greatest interest by both the schools and the communities.

Memories are one of the best parts of high school athletics and depriving a senior from suiting up for a rivalry game at home is pathetic.

It really affects the rivalry games and not in a good way. No longer will the rivalries of Amador-Foothill, Livermore-Granada, Monte Vista-San Ramon, Dublin-Dougherty Valley and California-De La Salle, get a chance to host one of those games each year.

Second, and the one that upsets me the most, playing each team only once means there is no home-and-home games, one of the best parts of high school basketball.

There is also a postseason event with the first- and second-place teams in each division put in a crossover tournament, ending with EBAL playoff champ.

In talking with both sides, this sounds like a meeting not to be missed.

I have been told there will be a meeting of the Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Commission next Thursday (Jan. 12) at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers where questions will be answered. It is an open meeting but will also be shown on the city of Pleasanton's YouTube page.

With the softball players feeling time is of the essence, they feel their questions asking for more details have gone unanswered.

The claim is there is enough field space for all to play on the four fields, a situation where everyone wins. One other problem at this point is lighting issues for the four softball fields.

While the softball players I have talked with are fully supportive of the youth leagues being able to continue without interruption, as well as the need for a cricket pitch, they question whether the adult seasons need to be pushed off.

The relocation would help the youth softball and baseball leagues continue without interruption but some of the softball players are crying foul ball.

The construction is going to displace three softball fields and one hard ball diamond, just while the construction is underway.

Right now, the status is to postpone the spring and summer adult leagues while a legitimate cricket pitch is constructed at the Ken Mercer Sports Park.

Last week I wrote about the growing controversy that is adult softball in Pleasanton and the postponement of the spring and the summer seasons.

This year I think that has been forgotten by some, and once again, that stinks.

It seems the best interests of the players need to be paramount, and this is far from that. The coaches need to realize the players must come first.

In addition, high schools rely on gate receipts to help make ends meet. The rivalry games disappearing means the team that lost the home game also loses the gate income for the school.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Big changes with boys' and girls' basketball as EBAL seasons begin

Plus: Latest on Pleasanton adult softball field debate