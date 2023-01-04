After daytime lull allows for more prep, major storm arrives Wednesday evening

In Pleasanton, city staff stated in a news release that they took advantage of the delay in wet weather by "continuing to clear storm drains, drainage pipes and trenches throughout the city."

According to a Twitter post from the weather service, Tri-Valley residents won't be seeing any steady or heavy rainfall until Wednesday evening. The heaviest precipitation is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning in Northern California.

"A powerful hurricane force low pressure system located over the eastern Pacific is set to surge a plume of moisture and damaging winds into the West Coast beginning tonight," according to the National Weather Service Bay Area website. "The greatest impacts, which include damaging winds, excessive rainfall, and extremely heavy snow, is forecast to occur over much of California and into southern Oregon through Thursday."

But as cities in the Tri-Valley warned their residents that the worst was yet to come, the heavy rainfall finally arrived on Wednesday evening and is set to continue into Thursday.

While most people woke up Wednesday morning expecting strong rain to come from the second atmospheric river storm in close succession, all they got was a light drizzle and moderate winds.

Sinbad Creek, which is right next to the school, burst through the school's surrounding fence on Saturday night, damaging three classrooms and two offices, destroying the school’s garden, athletic track and playground and leaving 8 inches of mud and downed trees in its wake.

According to several update videos posted to the Sunol Glen Unified School District, Superintendent Molleen Barnes said that the school sustained substantial damage in the storms over the weekend with the most damage coming from Saturday's big storm.

The small town has already been dealing with severe flooding and damage at the Sunol Glen School, which houses just under 300 kindergarten to 8th grade students.

For those in Sunol who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and on Niles Canyon Road, the Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending that they evacuate the area due to "the storms, saturated soils and current runoff."

"While continuing to prepare your residence or business is important, we want to make sure residents know how to stay informed and stay safe as we prepare for what the National Weather Services is calling an 'extreme' storm," according to the news release. "With large amounts of rain and wind gusts expected to reach up to 55 miles per hour, expect to see additional fallen trees and potential power outages that affect Pleasanton."

Newsom also activated the State Operations Center to its highest level along with the Flood Operations Center, which covers forecasting, reservoir operations coordination and provides technical support as well as flood fighting materials, like sandbags, for local agencies.

The proclamation supports emergency relief efforts including authorizing the mobilization of the California National Guard to support disaster response, directing Caltrans to request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program to support highway repairs and other support for local response and recovery efforts.

Apart from extra preparations local municipalities are taking to mitigate any serious damage to infrastructure, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency throughout California to support the ongoing response to recent storms.

Barnes said in the update videos that she and the rest of the community are working to clean up the mess in the next coming days so that the school could reopen by Jan. 9.

"This coincides with intel we received from the county (Office of Emergency Services) and the National Weather Service telling us that we could expect to see 2-3 inches," the Danville news release stated. "Two additional atmospheric rivers are expected to pass through later in the week."

According to the release, Danville staff participated in a California Governor's Office of Emergency Services briefing Wednesday at noon where they learned that this upcoming storm will not drop as much rain as the last one, and the duration will be shorter.

The news release also stated that Danville responded to several calls in the past few days to address potential issues and will continue to do so with a crew staying after hours to respond to issues and a back up team to relieve them if issues persist later into the night.

"The vast majority of mud and debris has been removed from the Brookside area, more to be cleaned on side streets and drain inlets have been checked and cleared," according to a news release from the town. "Our contractors continue to work in the area and are on call if we need them."

Danville also saw significant amounts of flooding over the weekend as whole neighborhoods were filled with water as clean up crews worked to prevent mudslides on Diablo Road with sandbags.

In Dublin, all of the city facilities were closed to walk-in customers early in the day to also avoid having people travel. According to the city's Twitter page, these closures could extend to Thursday.

The winds coupled with the saturated soil from the rain could lead to even more downed trees, which is why cities are urging residents to avoid driving Wednesday evening and night -- there's also the risk of getting your car stuck in flooded areas.

"With saturated soils, we are expecting downed trees, downed lines and messy roads especially during the evening commute," according to a news release from Livermore. "Avoid travel if possible. It is never safe to drive through flooded intersections. Don't underestimate the depth of water."

Some of those early Wednesday winds already did some damage like in Livermore where the city's Public Works team and law enforcement responded to a large tree down near North P and Chestnut Streets.

Other cities in the Tri-Valley spent most of Wednesday prepping for the rain and strong winds which are expected to hit the valley later on with sustained 30 miles per hour winds and wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour.

"California is mobilizing to keep people safe from the impacts of the incoming storm," Newsom said in a news release. "This state of emergency will allow the state to respond quickly as the storm develops and support local officials in their ongoing response."

