County jail inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 dies in cell

No immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, authorities say

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 4, 2023, 2:35 pm 0
The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has announced an in-custody death that occurred at the Martinez Detention Facility on Tuesday.

The inmate, who is not being identified at this time, tested positive for COVID-19 during his intake on New Year's Eve and was subsequently placed in a quarantine cell, the sheriff said. Officials said he had been screened by County Health Services and cleared for incarceration by medical staff.

On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 p.m., deputies conducted a room check and observed "no movement" from the man. Life-saving measures were reportedly undertaken but he was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious, the sheriff says.

Both the sheriff and the District Attorney's Office are investigating his death.

The man was arrested in Antioch on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, the sheriff said.

