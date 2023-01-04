News

Seats available on county's Sustainability Commission

Applications due by Jan. 15

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Wed, Jan 4, 2023
The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications from county residents to fill three at-large seats on the Contra Costa County Sustainability Commission.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 15.

The sustainability commission advises the board of supervisors and county staff on design and implementation of the county's climat3e action plan and sustainability efforts, including opportunities to realize equity and fairness across the county's diverse communities. It also explores how to better engage residents and businesses on climate and sustainability efforts.

Applications are being accepted for the following seats:

* One member representing community groups whose mission includes sustainability and/or environmental issues.

* One member representing commercial groups or organizations whose business focuses on sustainability and/or environmental issues

* One member representing environmental justice issues and who lives in a frontline, or impacted community, and who reflects the geographic diversity of the County

Applications are available at bit.ly/3WmyUEr. More information is available at bit.ly/3WnMCqv.

