Tribute shows galore in January

Well, the Firehouse Arts Center and Bankhead Theater are here to help this month -- musically, anyway.

Or maybe the gloomy weather just has you longing to feel that "Sunshine on My Shoulders" once again.

Maybe you're focused on your personal life, whether it's that "Burning Love", or finding someone who says "You Make Loving Fun" or "You Belong to Me", or carrying on the search for "Somebody to Love" or finally confronting that deep desire, "I Want to Break Free".

Maybe your resolutions include more travel ("Leaving on a Jet Plane" to check out the "Nights on Broadway", "Rocky Mountain High" or "Galveston" perhaps), getting into better physical shape for that "Bicycle Race" or enjoying those holiday gifts like your new "Blue Suede Shoes".

Ringing in a new year can be a fun time filled with opportunity for many people, but it can also be one of mixed emotions.

Curry's concert will feature many of the familiar John Denver hits (including those punnily mentioned above). The show begins at 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 6).

"As a life-long fan, Curry dedicates himself to continue Denver's legacy of songs and his message of love and caring for our planet to future generations. Since 2002 the combined talents of Jim and his band have brought John's music back to thousands upon thousands of people," they added.

"The music of the late Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time," Livermore Valley Arts officials said.

The throwback fun is set to begin this Friday evening at the Bankhead in downtown Livermore, when performer Jim Curry presents his tribute concert to the late John Denver.

The two Tri-Valley entertainment venues have seven tribute shows between them in the coming weeks tapping into the nostalgia of some of the biggest acts in music history: Elvis Presley, The Bee Gees, John Denver, Fleetwood Mac, Patsy Cline, Glen Campbell and Queen.

"The fierce foursome brings such iconic Queen anthems to life such as 'We Are the Champions', 'We Will Rock You', 'Radio Ga Ga' and all other hits. They are set apart from other tribute bands as the only band who performs 'Bohemian Rhapsody' with all the vocal parts performed live," the reps added.

"His ability to command his voice and the crowd along with the undeniable talents of his three bandmates, the group creates a stage performance eerily similar to that of the late Freddie Mercury," Firehouse representatives said.

One night later, the Firehouse in downtown Pleasanton will welcome The Kings of Queen, a tribute to the legendary rock band of the 1970s and '80s, highlighted by veteran vocalist and frontman Emo Alaeddin evoking the magic and charisma of Freddie Mercury.

Then, Nashville singer-songwriter Andy Kahrs will lead "Rhinestone: A Salute to the Songs and Career of Glen Campbell" with a 2 p.m. matinee show on Jan. 29.

Performer Joni Morris, known for her mix of music and comedy, will embody the legendary Patsy Cline for a tribute concert on Jan. 21 at 8 p.m.

"The songs are done note for note, chord for chord, exactly like the record, backed by a live band of studio musicians, creating a sound so close it is just like hearing the original recording," according to LVA officials.

Featuring Canadian singers John Ralphs as Barry Gibb, Daryl Thistel as Robin Gibb and Matthew Whale as Maurice Gibb, the concert catalog covers the range of The Bee Gees' long musical history.

The special concert, dubbed "Happy Birthday, Elvis" in recognition of what would have been Presley's 88th birthday days earlier, will be performed at 2 p.m. next Saturday (Jan. 14).

"Jim Anderson has made quite a name for himself with his tribute to the early years and early hits of Elvis Presley," Firehouse officials said. "He is not an 'Elvis Impersonator', however he is thought by many to be the best interpreter of 'Early Elvis' around. With concerts and appearances at fairs, festivals, and concert venues throughout the country, Jim Anderson & The Rebels have become a popular headline attraction."

The following weekend, the Firehouse is bringing back Jim Anderson & The Rebels with their popular homage to the King of Rock 'N' Roll himself, Elvis Presley.

"An Evening with Fleetwood Mask", set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) in downtown Livermore, will no doubt hit a little closer to home for fans still grieving the death of longtime Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie in November.

"Fleetwood Mask brings audiences the very best of Fleetwood Mac's 50-year history with a focus on the 1975 forward five-piece version of their lineup that catapulted them to superstardom," organizers said. "Each group member provides their character's select equipment, persona and performance, bringing audiences a truly authentic Fleetwood Mac experience."

Tribute shows galore in January

Enjoy the music of John Denver, Queen, Elvis, Bee Gees, Fleetwood Mac and more