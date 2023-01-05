Cleanup continues around Tri-Valley after most recent storm

From a 50-foot pine that fell near Del Prado Park in Pleasanton, to two downed trees in Livermore, cities worked to clear the roadways as soon as possible throughout Wednesday evening and night.

As of Thursday, widespread showers continued to move across the Bay Area and the Tri-Valley while city clean up crews worked to address some of the damages from Wednesday's heavy winds.

"The city of Pleasanton worked throughout the night on Wednesday responding to storm impacts, which primarily consisted of downed trees in roadways and on private property," Pleasanton officials said in a press release. "As rain continued to fall, we did not see the same impacts as we did during the Dec. 31 storm. This can be credited to the tremendous amount of work crews undertook on Monday and Tuesday clearing leaves, dirt and debris from storm drains, drainage pipes, ditches and creeks. Crews monitored flood-prone areas throughout the night on Wednesday and during the day Thursday."

And while residents will have a break from the stormy weather on Friday, two more powerful storms are expected to hit the Bay Area again beginning on Saturday and ending on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

One of the homes in San Ramon that was crushed by a tree due to Wednesday night's heavy winds. (Photo courtesy from San Ramon Valley Fire department)

Livermore also offered shelter during Wednesday's storm and placed 20 unsheltered residents in hotel rooms thanks to the city's social services community partner, CityServe of the Tri-Valley.

In Sunol, Kilkare Road remains closed as residents near the area were asked to evacuate their homes and were offered shelter at Washington High School in Fremont.

"Town traffic crews have closed the northbound side of Front Street from Diablo Road to Rose Street," Danville town officials said in a press release. "A full road closure of Front Street is expected early Friday morning to begin repairs. The embankment will be stabilized and a tree will need to be proactively removed to help avoid further damage to the road."

There were also multiple road closures around the valley like in the town of Danville where Front Street, north of Diablo Road, was closed off due to erosion of the creekside embankment.

According to the San Ramon Police Department's Twitter page, the city had issues with traffic lights as the rain continued through Thursday.

Apart from blown out transformers that caused multiple street light outages like in Livermore -- which have been restored as of Thursday -- some of the other power related damage caused by Wednesday's storm were seen today in San Ramon.

Each of the Tri-Valley cities have restocked sandbags and are still offering them to residents.

That's why, like other cities, Dublin officials are recommending residents to start prepping for the upcoming storms by clearing gutters and storm drains, stocking up on sandbags and checking in with your neighbors.

But the dangers are far from over as Dublin city officials wrote on Twitter, "downed trees, flooding and hill slides remain a possibility."

According to a tweet from the Pleasanton Police Department, no injuries were reported in the city. There were no injuries reported from any of the other Tri-Valley cities as well.

