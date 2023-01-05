Community Briefs: Mock trial seeks volunteers | 'California Wildflowers and Climate Change' | Humanitarian of the Year ceremony | Classical Music Corner

California wildflowers and climate change

The Museum of the San Ramon Valley's next virtual program is set to feature a glimpse into the impacts of climate change on the state's famed and varied wildflower species.

"Beauty and the Beast: California Wildflowers and Climate Change" is a newly released book from the two guests featured in the upcoming discussion -- photographers Rob Badger and Nita Winter -- who will discuss their own decades-long careers as well as the impacts and threats of climate change on the state's wildflowers.

"Gorgeous scenery isn't the only thing that makes the 'Beauty and the Beast' wildflower photos so special," MSRV spokesperson John Keenan wrote in a Jan. 2 announcement. "The photographers show how they create wildflower portraits in the field, lugging 80 pounds of cameras and their "natural light" studio equipment from below sea level in Death Valley National Park to 13,000-foot-high mountain passes."

The free virtual event is scheduled for Jan. 19 at 11:30 a.m. More information and registration are available at museumsrv.org.

Humanitarian of the Year ceremony

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors' 45th annual Humanitarian of the Year awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 17, in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.

"Contra Costa County invites the public to celebrate with us the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and honor a Humanitarian and Student Humanitarian of the Year," Board Chair John Gioia said in a Jan. 3 announcement. "These honorees exemplify the social justice and community commitment values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

This year's awardees are Cheryl Suduuth for county Humanitarian of the Year, and Ava Freeman for Student Humanitarian of the Year.

In addition to entertainment from several acts, this year's event is set to feature Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, in a keynote speech.

The ceremony is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on Jan. 17. More information is available here.

Classical Music Corner

The next Classical Music Corner performance in Danville is set to feature vocalist Sara Couden and violinist Laura Jeannin.

The event is scheduled for Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery at 233 Front St. in Danville. More information and tickets are available here.