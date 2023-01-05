Crash involving big-rig closes Highway 84

A crash involving a big-rig and another vehicle is blocking state Highway 84 in both directions in the area of Sunol on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. on Highway 84, also known as Vallecitos Road, east of Interstate Highway 680.

The roadway had reopened as of 7:45 a.m. No details were immediately available from the CHP about whether anyone was injured in the crash.