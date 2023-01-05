News

Crash involving big-rig closes Highway 84

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 6:53 am 0
Updated: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 8:30 am

A crash involving a big-rig and another vehicle is blocking state Highway 84 in both directions in the area of Sunol on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. on Highway 84, also known as Vallecitos Road, east of Interstate Highway 680.

The roadway had reopened as of 7:45 a.m. No details were immediately available from the CHP about whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Crash involving big-rig closes Highway 84

by Bay City News Service /

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 6:53 am
Updated: Thu, Jan 5, 2023, 8:30 am

A crash involving a big-rig and another vehicle is blocking state Highway 84 in both directions in the area of Sunol on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision was first reported shortly before 5:10 a.m. on Highway 84, also known as Vallecitos Road, east of Interstate Highway 680.

The roadway had reopened as of 7:45 a.m. No details were immediately available from the CHP about whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.