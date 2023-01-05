News

Make A Difference Festival returns in full, offering dozens of volunteer opportunities

Outreach, personal wellness and community service take focus at Pleasanton Senior Center

by Nicole Gonzales / Pleasanton Weekly

The Make A Difference Festival, an annual nonprofit showcase in the Tri-Valley, will be back in-person at the Pleasanton Senior Center on Jan. 14 for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Contributed photo)

With the help of an upcoming volunteer event, giving back to the community and connecting with local outreach groups has never been easier for Tri-Valley folks.

To be hosted next Saturday (Jan. 14), the Make A Difference Festival returns in-person to the Pleasanton Senior Center on 5353 Sunol Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizations from across the region will have informational booths for citizens to explore the various opportunities to give back through volunteer service. Admission to the festival is free to members of the public, with parking at the Senior Center available.

Nonprofits like Tri-Valley Guide Dogs for the Blind get positive exposure at the Make A Difference Festival. (Contributed photo)

Ken Mano, a spokesperson for the festival, reports that over 40 nonprofit and community-oriented organizations will be present. Volunteer roles may include preparing meals to those in need, fostering dogs and cats, aiding residents learning English language skills and much more.

The event is put on by the local nonprofit Make a Difference, Today & Always and co-sponsored by the city of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District, the Community of Character Collaborative and other regional organizations.

W. Ron Sutton, representative for the festival said, "We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year. We invite you to find out about organizations that make our community a better place."

"There are opportunities for adults, for families, and for teenagers to volunteer for community service," Sutton added.

Guests sign the historic Make A Difference Festival banner at a past event. (Contributed photo)

In addition to the community-based outreach programs, the event will host wellness and health opportunities. Organizations such as Hope Hospice, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation will have information on their services and work.

Other regional groups will have a booth, such as Pleasanton's Museum on Main or the Livermore-Amador Valley Garden Club.

Festival leadership will be encouraging visitors to commit additional time to volunteering and family, an oath they have dubbed the "50/50 pledge." The promise states, "I pledge to spend at least 50 hours in community service, and to spend 50 more hours with my family in the next year."

Aside from providing volunteer and outreach chances, the festival will also showcase tips on safety, emergency preparedness and health wellness. Guests will be shown how to prepare a survival kit that lasts up to 72 hours, how to correctly store water and how to save important household items and documents.

The Make A Difference Festival, an annual nonprofit showcase in the Tri-Valley, will be back in-person at the Pleasanton Senior Center on Jan. 14 for the first time since the pandemic hit. (Contributed photo)

Tri-Valley first responders will be showing live demonstrations of their services. The Pleasanton Police and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire departments will each have their respective vehicles, with police dog demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 pm. and 3 p.m.

Guests are welcome to sign the historic Make A Difference Festival banner that was first put into use over 25 years ago.

To find out more about the festival with continued updates, visit the official website at www.MakeADifferenceForPleasanton.org.

Among the nonprofits featured at the event in the past was Culinary Angels, which provides nutritious meals to local cancer patients. (Contributed photo)

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.