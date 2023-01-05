Make A Difference Festival returns in full, offering dozens of volunteer opportunities

W. Ron Sutton, representative for the festival said, "We are thrilled to return to an in-person event this year. We invite you to find out about organizations that make our community a better place."

The event is put on by the local nonprofit Make a Difference, Today & Always and co-sponsored by the city of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District, the Community of Character Collaborative and other regional organizations.

Ken Mano, a spokesperson for the festival, reports that over 40 nonprofit and community-oriented organizations will be present. Volunteer roles may include preparing meals to those in need, fostering dogs and cats, aiding residents learning English language skills and much more.

To be hosted next Saturday (Jan. 14), the Make A Difference Festival returns in-person to the Pleasanton Senior Center on 5353 Sunol Blvd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Organizations from across the region will have informational booths for citizens to explore the various opportunities to give back through volunteer service. Admission to the festival is free to members of the public, with parking at the Senior Center available.

With the help of an upcoming volunteer event, giving back to the community and connecting with local outreach groups has never been easier for Tri-Valley folks.

To find out more about the festival with continued updates, visit the official website at www.MakeADifferenceForPleasanton.org.

Guests are welcome to sign the historic Make A Difference Festival banner that was first put into use over 25 years ago.

Tri-Valley first responders will be showing live demonstrations of their services. The Pleasanton Police and Livermore-Pleasanton Fire departments will each have their respective vehicles, with police dog demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 pm. and 3 p.m.

Aside from providing volunteer and outreach chances, the festival will also showcase tips on safety, emergency preparedness and health wellness. Guests will be shown how to prepare a survival kit that lasts up to 72 hours, how to correctly store water and how to save important household items and documents.

Festival leadership will be encouraging visitors to commit additional time to volunteering and family, an oath they have dubbed the "50/50 pledge." The promise states, "I pledge to spend at least 50 hours in community service, and to spend 50 more hours with my family in the next year."

In addition to the community-based outreach programs, the event will host wellness and health opportunities. Organizations such as Hope Hospice, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley and HERS Breast Cancer Foundation will have information on their services and work.

Make A Difference Festival returns in full, offering dozens of volunteer opportunities

Outreach, personal wellness and community service take focus at Pleasanton Senior Center