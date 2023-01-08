News

Bay Area braces for another rainstorm with strong winds

Off-and-on stormy weather continues in region

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 8, 2023, 1:44 pm 0
As the Bay Area enjoyed a sunny break from the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued an updated timeline Sunday morning about the heavy rain that was soon to come into the region.

This large eucalyptus tree (estimated at 7 feet in diameter and 60 feet tall) fell during a windstorm over the weekend and blocked El Caminito Road near Andalucia Street in Livermore, city police said on Sunday morning. (Photo courtesy LPD)

Forecasters said that Sunday afternoon was the last chance to prepare for a storm that will arrive by Monday (Jan. 9).

On Sunday night after 10 p.m., the Bay Area will experience moderate to heavy rains, with winds up to 60 miles per hour, said the weather service.

The following day, Bay Area valleys will receive two to four inches of rain. Mountainous areas will receive five to 10 inches of rain, predicts the weather service.

Flooding and rain will continue into the week, though wind gusts will lessen by Tuesday afternoon, said NWS.

The NWS issued a regionwide flood watch that will last through Tuesday, and is warning of several rivers that could pose a danger to people and property.

In a hydrological outlook issued Friday afternoon, the weather service says, "Given the saturated soils and recent rains we can expect rapid responses on all streams and creeks with quick rises on the mainstem rivers, resulting in widespread flooding" early next week.

The Russian River in the Guerneville area of the North Bay could reach flood stage by Monday evening while further south in Monterey County, the Carmel River could reach that stage by Monday afternoon and the Pajaro and Salinas rivers could reach it by Tuesday, forecasters said.

The weather service said multiple other rivers in the region, including the Napa River and the Guadalupe River in San Jose, could reach the less-severe "monitor stage" as soon as Monday.

Niles Canyon Road still closed

After being pummeled by this week's storms, Niles Canyon Road will likely remain closed for another week as Caltrans maintenance crews continue to clean up debris and repair the roadway.

The canyon road that connects Fremont and Sunol, also known as Highway 84, was hit hard by the storms over the last seven days. Mudslides, landslides and debris littered the highway.

Niles Canyon Road is closed between Old Canyon Road in Fremont -- just east of Mission Boulevard -- and Main Street in Sunol. The scenic highway is used regularly as an alternative to Interstate 680.

8.5 inches of snow in 24 hours

Researchers at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said they detected 8.5 inches of new snow in the 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday morning.

Tweeted on Sunday morning, researchers located in Soda Springs in the Sierra Nevada said the snow numbers were slightly less than predicted, but there are still opportunities for more snow as wet conditions are expected to arrive in the early week next week.

"We received less snow than expected this weekend but the storm window is still open with expected big snow Monday/Tuesday and storms for the foreseeable future," wrote the snow lab in a tweet.

