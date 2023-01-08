News Digest: Councilman is Glazer's new district coordinator | 30th Trails Challenge for East Bay Parks | Grief support sessions in Pleasanton

He has served on the Concord council since December 2018, including a turn as mayor. Aliano graduated in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in political science from Whitworth University in Spokane, Wash.

30th Trails Challenge

The East Bay Regional Park District this month is launching its annual Trails Challenge, a popular outdoor program that is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023.

"The free program connects people to nature through hiking and biking by providing 20 designated trails ranging from easy to challenging. The Trails Challenge is part of the global Healthy Parks Healthy People movement that underscores the connection between a healthy green environment and community health," EBRPD officials said.

To complete the challenge, a person must hike five of the 20 trails, or traverse 26.2 miles worth of trails within the district, and log their progress by Dec. 31 in order to receive the commemorative pin -- while supplies last.

To learn more, visit www.ebparks.org/trails-challenge.

Grief support

St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Pleasanton is hosting a grief support program on select Thursday evenings this winter open to anyone regardless of religious affiliation.

"The death of a loved one is unlike any other loss. Whether the death was sudden and tragic, or one with warning and preparation, the reality of death leaves most of us in a state of shock, confusion and sadness," officials said. "Grieving people need time and space to honor their grief and figure out how to keep on living when our loved one is gone."

The dates for the 7 p.m. sessions are Jan. 12 and 26, Feb. 9 and 23, and March 9 and 23. The church is located at 4001 Stoneridge Drive. No advance registration required.