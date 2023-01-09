Danville council to vote on garbage rate increase

The Danville Town Council is set to consider a fee increase for the town's garbage and recycling services in its first regular meeting of the new year Tuesday, ahead of the regional authority that provides those services voting on new rates for the current year later in the month.

Solid waste pickup services in Danville are provided by the joint powers authority (JPA) RecycleSmart, along with services in Lafayette, Moraga, Orinda, Walnut Creek and some unincorporated areas in Contra Costa County.

"The JPA was formed in 1994 to capitalize on economies of scale, reduce service delivery costs and help meet state-mandated solid waste diversion requirements," management analyst Cat Bravo wrote in a staff report. "Through the JPA, the Town has been able to keep service delivery costs low for Danville residential and commercial ratepayers."

RecycleSmart is set to adopt new rates at its Jan. 26 meeting, which would go into effect March 1. Each local municipality in the JPA is responsible for determining new rates to recommend for the current year.

"The total revenue required to meet Danville's service delivery requirements for 2023 is $12,493,978," Bravo said. "To meet the revenue requirement, a rate increase of 8.0% is recommended."