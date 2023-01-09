News

San Ramon council to recognize outgoing City Manager Gorton, confirm interim successor

Short-term contract for Spedowfski includes raise, provision he can't apply for permanent position

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jan 9, 2023, 9:40 pm
Time to read: about 2 minutes

San Ramon City Manager Joe Gorton's time in the position is set to begin officially coming to a close Tuesday, with the City Council poised to recognize the longtime city employee who announced his upcoming retirement several months ago.

A presentation recognizing Gorton's work with the city is scheduled for the council's next regular meeting, after finalizing a contract that will officialize current deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski as Gorton's successor on an interim basis as part of the consent agenda.

Since the Sept. 23 announcement of Gorton's plans to retire, councilmembers have undergone a recruitment and interview process to fill his shoes, which will continue past Gorton's Jan. 15 retirement date as Spedowfski takes the position on an interim basis.

"While the City Council conducts that recruitment, the appointment of an Interim City Manager will be imperative to maintain the City's effective operations," human resources manager Megan O'Donoghue said in a staff report. "The City Council, therefore, conducted interviews of internal City of San Ramon candidates and determined that Steven Spedowfski, who currently serves as Deputy City Manager, would be the person most suitable to serve in the Interim role."

The new contract on the table for approval Tuesday is also set to permanently reclassify Spedowfski from his current title of deputy city manager to assistant city manager on a permanent basis.

Under the new contract, Spedowfski is set to see a monthly salary of $18,215 per month, along with $500 monthly as incentive pay, and an additional $910.75 monthly while serving as interim city manager.

Spedowfski's time as interim city manager is set to be at-will employment, with the council having the option to remove him from the position at any point for any reason, and Spedowfski being able to leave the position for any reason with 30 days notice. In either event, he could still retain his permanent position as assistant city manager.

The budget impact of the reclassification and new contract is set to be $34,828 for the current fiscal year, with an additional $60,782 in expenses anticipated annually in future fiscal years, and factored into the city's budget.

An additional term of the contract is that Spedowfski not seek the city manager's position on a permanent basis.

"Employee hereby waives his intention to pursue the permanent City Manager position, and the Council will not consider Employee for such unless or until the Council completes the recruitment process without naming a new permanent City Manager," according the the pending new contract.

The San Ramon City Council is set to meet Tuesday (Jan. 10) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

In other business

* San Ramon Police Department and San Ramon Valley Fire Protection District officials are set to provide an update on the city's behavioral health response project.

* Councilmembers are set to vote on appointments to a number of city committees and regional governing bodies.

* Councilmembers are set to elect a mayor pro tempore.

Jeanita Lyman
