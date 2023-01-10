News

Nine in San Ramon Valley named California Distinguished Schools

John Green Elementary in Dublin is only other Tri-Valley school honored in state award program

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 10, 2023, 10:18 pm
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Ten elementary schools in the Tri-Valley, including nine in the San Ramon Valley, are among the 356 schools throughout the state to receive a recent recognition by the California Department of Education.

Honorees for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools program included Vista Grande, Neil Armstrong, Live Oak, Sycamore Valley, Hidden Hills, John Baldwin, Walt Disney, Greenbrook and Alamo elementary schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

John Green Elementary School in the Dublin Unified School District was the only other Tri-Valley campus honored. No schools from the Pleasanton or Livermore Valley Joint unified school districts were named this year.

"California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families," said Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, in a statement last week.

Schools are selected for the distinction based on a range of measures, with this year's program looking at data from 2022 on chronic absenteeism, assessment results, suspension rates, and socioeconomic factors. They are selected for the title based on either exceptional student performance or closing the achievement gap.

This year's awards mark the return of the program, which was put on hold due to the suspension of student data reporting that started with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

John Green Elementary was among the 22 Alameda County schools named in this year's program, with the nine SRVUSD schools being among the 28 Contra Costa County recipients.

"Over the last three years, educators and support staff have overcome hurdles that no one could foresee," said Lynn Mackey, Contra Costa superintendent of schools. "I commend all of you for your diligence and commitment to scholars in Contra Costa County."

The Distinguished Schools program names elementary schools and middle and high schools in alternating years, with the latter set to be the focus of next year's distinctions.

Two schools from the state awards will be eligible candidates for the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program. The date for that announcement remains to be determined, according to the education department.

Jeanita Lyman
