Nine in San Ramon Valley named California Distinguished Schools

Ten elementary schools in the Tri-Valley, including nine in the San Ramon Valley, are among the 356 schools throughout the state to receive a recent recognition by the California Department of Education.

Honorees for the 2023 California Distinguished Schools program included Vista Grande, Neil Armstrong, Live Oak, Sycamore Valley, Hidden Hills, John Baldwin, Walt Disney, Greenbrook and Alamo elementary schools in the San Ramon Valley Unified School District.

John Green Elementary School in the Dublin Unified School District was the only other Tri-Valley campus honored. No schools from the Pleasanton or Livermore Valley Joint unified school districts were named this year.

"California Distinguished Schools represent examples of not just excellent teaching, learning, and collaboration, but also highly successful, data-driven school efforts ranging from professional development for educators to mental health and social-emotional wellness strategies to address the needs of students and families," said Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, in a statement last week.

Schools are selected for the distinction based on a range of measures, with this year's program looking at data from 2022 on chronic absenteeism, assessment results, suspension rates, and socioeconomic factors. They are selected for the title based on either exceptional student performance or closing the achievement gap.