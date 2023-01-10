Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls get statement win over rival Amador Valley

Freshman Addison Leomiti had 11 for the Dons, nine of which came on 3-pointers. Ellie White added five points for the Dons.

Sophie Nguyen had nine points, with Avamarie Perry scoring six. Maddy Rice and Savanah Montini had five each to round out the top Foothill scorers.

The game was close through the first half with the Falcons leading 19-14 at the break. It was in the third quarter the Beti Terpstra show took over, leading the Falcons to a 27-11 quarter advantage.

On Jan. 4, I got an email from Pleasanton Weekly editor Jeremy Walsh with an obituary attached . The message came from the departed's sister and asked if Jeremy could forward to me because I knew her brother.

Remembering John Boruk: The worst part of getting old is hearing about another friend or classmate passing away.

In the loss to Logan, Ryan Bjorno scored twice with Tariq Mohammad adding one. Matthew Tahir had two assists for the Falcons.

The way the job worked is that the first summer you were with a full-time parks department regular to learn the ropes, and then the second year if you had proved your worth, you were given your own truck and one to two other college kids to form your own crew for the summer.

It was a fantastic job for a college kid: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Okay, some of those 7 a.m. Mondays were tough, but getting off at 3 p.m. on a Friday allowed us to get out of town for the weekend early.

It wasn't like we were great friends -- I was three years older, so our group of friends were much different. In fact, I only knew John for a couple years when we both worked for the city of Pleasanton Parks and Recreation Department. They had a program where they employed college kids for the summer and winter breaks.

When I saw it was John Boruk that had passed, it was a jolt. I don't think I had talked to John in probably 35-plus years, and probably hadn't thought of him in 20 years.

RIP and Godspeed John. When we cross paths again, I am sure we will share more than one laugh.

It was crappy news to get so close to Christmas, but in the end, I had a smile on my face. There is no doubt John lived life and I am happy in the years before he passed, he found such a peaceful hobby.

When I read John's obituary and saw that he had gotten into pottery and lived in San Luis Obispo when he was in his 50s, it didn't surprise me.

The last I had thought of John was when former parks department employee Terry Doe passed years ago. Terry was the full-time employee who took all of us punk high school kids under his wing.

Finally, I finished my tenure at Chico State and jumped right into the workforce. John by then was punting for the San Francisco State football team -- he was a tremendous athlete -- and as fate would have it, we went our separate ways.

And he was funny. I can honestly not remember a day of work that was not a laugh fest.

I never thought I would meet someone who liked to talk as much as I did, and then I met John.

I think the reason John and I got along so well those couple of summers is that it was constantly a battle as to who could get the last word in.

Looking for more Livermore stories? The Livermore Vine will be your new source of vital news and information. Sign up to be among the first to get our daily local news headlines sent to your inbox for free.

Pleasanton Preps: Foothill girls get statement win over rival Amador Valley

Also: Remembering John Boruk, former SF State punter and my old coworker in Pleasanton city summer program