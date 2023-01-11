John Muir Health poised to acquire San Ramon Regional Medical Center

San Ramon Regional Medical Center is set to be sold in full to John Muir Health, pending the approval and completion of a nine-figure deal with the current majority owner, Tenet Healthcare.

John Muir officials announced the deal on Wednesday in which Tenet Healthcare has agreed to sell its majority interest in the hospital -- 51% -- to John Muir Health for $142.5 million, which currently has a 49% interest. The transaction, which is subject to review by federal regulators, would make John Muir Health the sole owner.

"We believe that this acquisition is good for our community, caregivers, patients, and John Muir Health and San Ramon Regional Medical Center," said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health.

John Muir Health previously invested nearly $100 million for its 49% stake in SRRMC in 2013, and partnered with Tenet Healthcare on their outpatient center in Pleasanton, which broke ground in 2015.

John Muir Health officials said that the local nonprofit healthcare system's goals in numerous ways, including the integration of SRRMC into JMH's electronic health record throughout their system, Epic, extending programming and investing in facilities and services at SRRMC.