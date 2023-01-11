Zone 7 accepting applications for vacant board seat

NEWS ALERT: John Muir Health poised to acquire San Ramon Regional

"A qualified candidate is 18 years of age or older and lives within the boundaries of Zone 7 service area," according to the press release. "Elected board members receive compensation for their attendance to meetings and conferences related to their service."

The water agency, which is the wholesale water retailer for the cities of Pleasanton and Livermore, Cal Water's Livermore division, and DSRSD serving Dublin and San Ramon's Dougherty Valley, is overseen by a seven-member Board of Directors. Only residents in Pleasanton, Dublin and Livermore can apply for the position because Zone 7 is technically an Alameda County agency.

Whoever is appointed will serve the remainder of Sanwong's term, which expires on June 30, 2026, according to a press release from the water agency.

The Zone 7 Water Agency is recruiting applicants for a temporary appointment to its Board of Directors in order to fill former director Olivia Sanwong's seat that became vacant following her resignation to serve on another regional elected board.

To apply, residents must complete and return an application available online to the Zone 7 office located at 100 North Canyons Pkwy. in Livermore. An application can also be picked up at the office.

According to the press release, if the new director is chosen by Feb. 2, they will be sworn in at the Feb. 15 regular board meeting. If the process continues until Feb. 22, then the new director will be sworn in at the March 15 regular board meeting.

However, if the agency needs more time to interview applicants and make an appointment then it will hold additional meetings as needed on Feb. 2 and Feb. 22.

According to the agency's press release, all interviews, application reviews and appointments are scheduled to take place on Feb. 1 so that a new director can be sworn in at the agency's Feb. 15 regular board meeting.

With Sanwong gone, the remaining Zone 7 board members will have to fill the vacancy by undergoing an application process where the directors will review applications and interview finalists until a new director is chosen.

The Pleasanton native had originally won reelection to her Zone 7 seat in June, but opted to run for the EBRPD Ward 5 director position after longtime director Ayn Wieskamp announced her retirement from the park district. Sanwong was the only candidate to file for Ward 5 ahead of the November election, so she earned the seat without an election.

Sanwong, who served on the Zone 7 board for the past 4-1/2 years, first submitted her letter of resignation as director at the water agency on Nov. 30 so that she could take on her new role on the East Bay Regional Park District Board of Directors beginning in mid-December.

Those who wish to apply must do so by 2 p.m. on Jan. 25. Applicants must be registered to vote and will have to commit to the board's schedule of meeting once a month. Each member must also serve on at least one subcommittee.

Zone 7 accepting applications for vacant board seat

Candidacy period runs through Jan. 25