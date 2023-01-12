Community Briefs: DeSaulnier on House Ethics Committee | Lunar New Year at City Center | SRHF crab feed | 'Love for Piano' recital

The event is set to feature a wide range of international dance performances, along with a Kung Fu demonstration and one of the celebration's most recognizable traditions -- a lion dance performance.

Festivities are scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. More information is available here.

SRHF crab feed

The San Ramon Historic Foundation's annual crab feed is set to return this year with a fresh start in a new venue at the San Ramon Community Center in Central Park.

The event kicks of at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon with a social hour ahead of a dinner of crab, crab pasta, bread and salad at 7 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the maintenance of Forest Home Farms.

More information and tickets are available here.

"Love for Piano" recital

Piano students from a range of age groups are set to take to the stage at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center this Sunday (Jan. 15) at 2:30 p.m. More information and tickets are available here.