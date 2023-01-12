News

Community Briefs: DeSaulnier on House Ethics Committee | Lunar New Year at City Center | SRHF crab feed | 'Love for Piano' recital

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 12, 2023, 10:34 pm
DeSaulnier on Ethics Committee

Local U.S. Rep Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) has been named as one of the four new appointees to the House Ethics Committee, with the Democratic Caucus affirming house leader Hakeem Jeffries nominations on Tuesday.

Rep. Mark DeSaulnier.

DeSaulnier's fellow appointees are representatives Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Deborah Ross (D-N.C. and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.). Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn. is set to be the lead Democrat on the committee.

Lunar New Year at City Center

Lunar New Year celebrations are set to return to City Center Bishop Ranch this year on the first day of the 15-day celebration later in January.

The event is set to feature a wide range of international dance performances, along with a Kung Fu demonstration and one of the celebration's most recognizable traditions -- a lion dance performance.

Dancers perform at a previous Lunar New Year event at City Center. (Image courtesy J Lauren PR)

Festivities are scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. More information is available here.

SRHF crab feed

The San Ramon Historic Foundation's annual crab feed is set to return this year with a fresh start in a new venue at the San Ramon Community Center in Central Park.

The event kicks of at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon with a social hour ahead of a dinner of crab, crab pasta, bread and salad at 7 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the maintenance of Forest Home Farms.

More information and tickets are available here.

"Love for Piano" recital

Piano students from a range of age groups are set to take to the stage at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center this Sunday (Jan. 15) at 2:30 p.m. More information and tickets are available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.