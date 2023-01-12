Community Briefs: DeSaulnier on House Ethics Committee | Lunar New Year at City Center | SRHF crab feed | 'Love for Piano' recital

DeSaulnier on Ethics Committee
Local U.S. Rep Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord) has been named as one of the four new appointees to the House Ethics Committee, with the Democratic Caucus affirming house leader Hakeem Jeffries nominations on Tuesday.
DeSaulnier's fellow appointees are representatives Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Deborah Ross (D-N.C. and Glenn Ivey (D-Md.). Rep. Susan Wild (D-Penn. is set to be the lead Democrat on the committee.
Lunar New Year at City Center
Lunar New Year celebrations are set to return to City Center Bishop Ranch this year on the first day of the 15-day celebration later in January.
The event is set to feature a wide range of international dance performances, along with a Kung Fu demonstration and one of the celebration's most recognizable traditions -- a lion dance performance.
Festivities are scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road in San Ramon. More information is available here.
SRHF crab feed
The San Ramon Historic Foundation's annual crab feed is set to return this year with a fresh start in a new venue at the San Ramon Community Center in Central Park.
The event kicks of at 6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at 12501 Alcosta Blvd. in San Ramon with a social hour ahead of a dinner of crab, crab pasta, bread and salad at 7 p.m. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the maintenance of Forest Home Farms.
More information and tickets are available here.
"Love for Piano" recital
Piano students from a range of age groups are set to take to the stage at the Dougherty Valley Performing Arts Center this Sunday (Jan. 15) at 2:30 p.m. More information and tickets are available here.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.