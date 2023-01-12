News

Pac-12 studios coming to San Ramon

42,000-square-foot production space expected in Bishop Ranch this summer

by Jeanita Lyman

The main entrance to Bishop Ranch, set to be the new home of the Pac-12 Conference's production studios. (Photo courtesy Sunset Development)

San Ramon is set to be the new home of the productions studios for the Pac-12 Conference, putting the city at the center of high-profile collegiate sports media.

Pac-12 signed a lease with Sunset Development for a 42,000-square-foot space in Bishop Ranch that will host the studios and workspaces, as well as new dining and shopping opportunities aimed at accommodating workers and visitors.

Sunset Development officials announced the deal on Wednesday, which is the next step in Pac-12's live sports production endeavors, previously based in San Francisco.

Pac-12 elected to shift from a live events space to remote work last March, with no permanent headquarters or production space since then.

The studios are expected to produce more than 850 live sports events annually, with offices accommodating as many as 100 workers and freelancers during production days.

The new studios are slated for the nearly 200,000-square-foot Bishop Ranch 15, which has been home to expanded operations by Bank of the West starting in 2015, and Donor Network West, which entered a lease at the property the same year.

Jeanita Lyman
by Jeanita Lyman

