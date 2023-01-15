News

Air district announces EPA official as new executive officer

Fine will take reins in February

by Bay City News Service

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 15, 2023, 2:22 pm 0
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced last month the appointment of Philip Fine, currently an administrator with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as the district's new executive officer.

Fine will take over the top role with the air district effective Feb. 21. He currently is serving as the principal deputy associate administrator for policy at the EPA, and prior to working at the federal agency had worked for 15 years at the South Coast Air Quality Management District in Southern California.

"Fine brings broad air quality experience and a proven track record of building consensus across a myriad of stakeholders including community and environmental organizations, elected officials, government organizations, and industry," air district board chair and Emeryville Mayor John Bauters said in a statement.

Fine said in the announcement, "I look forward to working with the many communities throughout the region to reduce harmful air pollution and improve the health of Bay Area residents."

After the retirement of Jack Broadbent, who had been the executive officer since 2004 at the district that regulates air quality in the nine-county Bay Area, Sharon Landers has been serving since May as the interim officer.

