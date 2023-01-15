Environmental advocates call for investment in EBMUD sewer infrastructure amid winter storms

Bay Area environmental advocates recently called for more investment in sewer infrastructure after the ongoing series of winter storms has caused the release of raw sewage directly into the San Francisco Bay.

Sewage treatment plants overseen by the East Bay Municipal Utility District overflowed multiple times in Oakland and Alameda on Dec. 31, 2022, according to the district.

Overflows of raw and partially processed sewage also occurred at manholes in Albany, Berkeley and Alameda, EBMUD said in the first week of January.

"Sanitary sewer overflows are caused when rain enters the sanitary sewer system and overwhelms the storage and treatment capacity of EBMUD's treatment plants," EBMUD said in a statement. "Ideally, sanitary sewer systems treat human waste from toilets, showers, and sinks, with little impact from rainfall."

Officials with the nonprofit San Francisco Baykeeper argued that modernizing the region's sewage treatment infrastructure would prevent future sewage pollution that can sicken people and kill plants and animals.