Danville council to decide on Housing Element

The Danville Town Council is set to consider approving its long-discussed Housing Element Update and associated amendments to the General Plan in a special meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 17)

The current Housing Element is at the end of its eight-year cycle, with local municipalities required to finalize updates to this portion of their General Plan by the end of January, or face penalties that include fees and the loss of local control over some new developments.

“This public hearing marks the start of the final phase in a long and complex process

prescribed by State law and involves three levels of government -- state, regional and local,” chief of planning David Crompton said in a staff report.

The pending Housing Element update, which marks the town’s sixth since its incorporation in 1992, carries additional weight this year, with the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) requirements putting stress on limited space in the town and necessitating rezoning of some existing sites, according to Crompton’s report.