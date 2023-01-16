Jazzy Thursdays in downtown Livermore

Jazz will fill the air at the Bankhead Theater during the next two weeks when a pair of nationally renowned acts come to Livermore on back-to-back Thursdays.

The sets -- "representing the range and wonder of the genre," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials -- include guitarist Mark Lettieri on Jan. 19 and "Jazz at Lincoln Center - Songs We Love" on Jan. 26.

Born in San Francisco and now based in Texas, Lettieri is known in the jazz world for his work with the ensemble group Snarky Puppy in addition to his compositions in R&B and gospel.

"Proficient in a multitude of styles, he records and performs in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major label artists, and he also composes and produces original instrumental music under his own name," according to LVA.

Lettieri's concert at the Bankhead in downtown Livermore is set for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 19).