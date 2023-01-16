News

Jazzy Thursdays in downtown Livermore

Guitarist Mark Lettieri this week; 'Songs We Love' follows Jan. 26

by Jeremy Walsh / Pleasanton Weekly

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 16, 2023, 5:24 pm 0
Mark Lettieri plays the Bankhead Theater on Jan. 19. (Photo by Chad Jenkins, courtesy LVA)

Jazz will fill the air at the Bankhead Theater during the next two weeks when a pair of nationally renowned acts come to Livermore on back-to-back Thursdays.

The sets -- "representing the range and wonder of the genre," according to Livermore Valley Arts officials -- include guitarist Mark Lettieri on Jan. 19 and "Jazz at Lincoln Center - Songs We Love" on Jan. 26.

Born in San Francisco and now based in Texas, Lettieri is known in the jazz world for his work with the ensemble group Snarky Puppy in addition to his compositions in R&B and gospel.

"Proficient in a multitude of styles, he records and performs in virtually every genre of popular music with both independent and major label artists, and he also composes and produces original instrumental music under his own name," according to LVA.

Lettieri's concert at the Bankhead in downtown Livermore is set for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday (Jan. 19).

Then one week later, the venue will welcome a traveling show featuring some of the best jazz music coming out of New York City.

Under the musical direction of Riley Mulherkar, "Jazz at Lincoln Center - Songs We Love" sees vocalists Vuyo Sotashe, Tahira Clayton and Shenel Johns join an all-star band spanning the music of early blues and jazz of the 1920s and ending in the early 1950s. Combining their distinct talents, the group will sing their way through four decades of music, exploring iconic singers including Duke Ellington, Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Billie Holiday and more," LVA officials said.

The performance in Livermore is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26.

For tickets and more information about both shows, visit livermorearts.org.

"Jazz at Lincoln Center - Songs We Love" will be performed at the Bankhead on Jan. 26. (Photo courtesy LVA)

