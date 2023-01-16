News

SRVUSD board to vote on salary increase for top-tier management

Staff recommend 8.5% raise plus one-time bonus

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Mon, Jan 16, 2023, 7:24 pm
The San Ramon Valley Unified School District Board of Education is set Tuesday to consider proposed salary increases and bonuses for its high-level management and other staff that would align with recently approved increases for unionized employees and educators following negotiations.

Proposed agreements with the district's Tier IV management and confidential employees, as well as Superintendent John Malloy and his cabinet, would see the same 8.5% salary increase agreed to in union negotiations applied to non-unionized employees at the helm of SRVUSD leadership.

"The district has reached tentative agreements with SRVEA, CSEA and SEIU bargaining units, in accordance with the requirements of AB 1200 Public Disclosure documents along with Certification that the district can meet the costs incurred during the term of this agreement," Evan Miller, executive director of business services, said in a staff report. "The same increase will be applied to the salary schedules for all management and confidential employees."

If approved, the measures would result in an estimated budget impact of $449,340 for the agreement with Tier IV management and confidential employees for the current fiscal year, along with $115,866 in ongoing costs and a one-time cost of $13,361 for Malloy and his cabinet.

"Based on the district's multi-year projection, the CCCOE agrees with the district's certification that the district can afford this salary agreement," Bill Clark, interim deputy superintendent for the county office of education, said in a letter to the district. "If the district's projected ADA and Revenue Assumptions come in lower than expected, the district may need a plan to reduce any deficit. We encourage the district to be prudent in its spending and mindful that any further negotiated settlements could cause the district to look at implementing additional reductions."

Staff are recommending that the board vote to approve the increases, which would see those in the groups affected by the agreements paid out an additional 8.5% in salary increases effective July 1, 2022, and a one-time bonus of 1% of their salary as of Nov. 1, 2022.

The SRVUSD board is set to gather for their next regular meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 17) at 7 p.m. The agenda is available here.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

