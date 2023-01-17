County supervisors ratify local emergency proclamation amid storms

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation Tuesday, enabling the county to receive disaster relief funding from the storms that have pounded the area in recent weeks.
The proclamation was originally declared by County Administrator Monica Nino on Jan. 10.
The emergency status allows the county to be eligible for future disaster relief funding, should it be authorized by the federal and state government.
The proclamation was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State of California Office of Emergency Services so Contra Costa County can be added to the governor's statewide proclamation on Jan. 11.
Newsom issued the statewide emergency proclamation Jan. 4, allowing the state to make further requests for federal disaster assistance.
"This local emergency proclamation will allow our county to access needed federal and state funds to help us recover from the extensive storm damage," Board Chairperson John Gioia said in a statement. "County crews have been hard at work protecting lives and property during these intense rains."
A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded the region since late December. The severe storms have toppled trees, damaged roads, eroded creek banks, prompted mudslides and knocked out electrical power. The county said, with more rain likely on the way, residents are encouraged to prepare for the weather ahead by checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage.
Information about county sandbag sites can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov/sandbags.
Comments
There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.