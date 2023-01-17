County supervisors ratify local emergency proclamation amid storms

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation Tuesday, enabling the county to receive disaster relief funding from the storms that have pounded the area in recent weeks.

The proclamation was originally declared by County Administrator Monica Nino on Jan. 10.

The emergency status allows the county to be eligible for future disaster relief funding, should it be authorized by the federal and state government.

The proclamation was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State of California Office of Emergency Services so Contra Costa County can be added to the governor's statewide proclamation on Jan. 11.

Newsom issued the statewide emergency proclamation Jan. 4, allowing the state to make further requests for federal disaster assistance.