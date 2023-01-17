News

County supervisors ratify local emergency proclamation amid storms

Opens door for potential state and federal funding

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 17, 2023, 8:04 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation Tuesday, enabling the county to receive disaster relief funding from the storms that have pounded the area in recent weeks.

County seal.

The proclamation was originally declared by County Administrator Monica Nino on Jan. 10.

The emergency status allows the county to be eligible for future disaster relief funding, should it be authorized by the federal and state government.

The proclamation was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State of California Office of Emergency Services so Contra Costa County can be added to the governor's statewide proclamation on Jan. 11.

Newsom issued the statewide emergency proclamation Jan. 4, allowing the state to make further requests for federal disaster assistance.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

"This local emergency proclamation will allow our county to access needed federal and state funds to help us recover from the extensive storm damage," Board Chairperson John Gioia said in a statement. "County crews have been hard at work protecting lives and property during these intense rains."

A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded the region since late December. The severe storms have toppled trees, damaged roads, eroded creek banks, prompted mudslides and knocked out electrical power. The county said, with more rain likely on the way, residents are encouraged to prepare for the weather ahead by checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage.

Information about county sandbag sites can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov/sandbags.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Get uninterrupted access to important local political news. Become a member today.
Join

County supervisors ratify local emergency proclamation amid storms

Opens door for potential state and federal funding

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 17, 2023, 8:04 pm

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency proclamation Tuesday, enabling the county to receive disaster relief funding from the storms that have pounded the area in recent weeks.

The proclamation was originally declared by County Administrator Monica Nino on Jan. 10.

The emergency status allows the county to be eligible for future disaster relief funding, should it be authorized by the federal and state government.

The proclamation was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State of California Office of Emergency Services so Contra Costa County can be added to the governor's statewide proclamation on Jan. 11.

Newsom issued the statewide emergency proclamation Jan. 4, allowing the state to make further requests for federal disaster assistance.

"This local emergency proclamation will allow our county to access needed federal and state funds to help us recover from the extensive storm damage," Board Chairperson John Gioia said in a statement. "County crews have been hard at work protecting lives and property during these intense rains."

A series of atmospheric rivers has pounded the region since late December. The severe storms have toppled trees, damaged roads, eroded creek banks, prompted mudslides and knocked out electrical power. The county said, with more rain likely on the way, residents are encouraged to prepare for the weather ahead by checking rain gutters and storm drains for blockage.

Information about county sandbag sites can be found at www.contracosta.ca.gov/sandbags.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.