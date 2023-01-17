Massive Bishop Ranch solar project enters phase two

Following a breakthrough in the future of clean energy at Lawrence Livermore National Lab last month, the Tri-Valley is now set to house another one of the world's most ambitious renewable energy projects to date, with thousands of new solar panels set for installation at Bishop Ranch in San Ramon.

Officials at Sunset Development Company announced the second phase of their partnership with New York-based DSD Renewables, which will see 35,000 new solar panels installed across Bishop Ranch by early next year -- enough to offset an estimated 90% of energy use at the redeveloping business park.

"As we continue to transform Bishop Ranch into a vibrant downtown, DSD remains the ideal partner to assist in getting us one step closer to our ultimate goal of relying 100% on clean, renewable energy," said Alexander Mehran Jr., president and CEO of Sunset Development Company.

The first phase of the project, which kicked off in 2021, has offset energy use at City Center Bishop Ranch by 75%, and made it the largest shopping center in the world to earn Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

Currently, San Ramon has the largest concentration of property with LEED certification outside of a metropolitan area.