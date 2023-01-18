Mudslides strand ACE train passengers; all service halted until Monday

Hundreds of passengers were stuck on an Altamont Corridor Express train Wednesday morning near Sunol in Alameda County because of a landslide, one day after a similar problem in the same area.
ACE trains will now not operate until Monday because of the mudslide. The agency then decided later in the day to cancel service through the weekend as well "due to the conditions of the mudslide location and for the safety of passengers and crews."
Train 1 was halted at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday in between the Pleasanton and Fremont stations, according to David Lipari, a spokesman for ACE. The train remained stopped as of 7:30 a.m.
Train 3 was holding at Pleasanton and buses were activated as a replacement option.
Trains were canceled for the rest of Wednesday and buses were used only to get the stranded 223 passengers and three crew members to their destination. Buses were not offered as an alternative for canceled trains, so those who continued to their destination had to consider arranging return transportation, according to Lipari.
Lipari said Train 3 would be used to pull cars from the train back to Pleasanton and eventually continue to its destination of Stockton, making all eastbound stops.
It comes a day after 225 ACE passengers were stranded in the same area near Sunol because of another landslide. That delay affected a westbound train heading toward Pleasanton at 8:40 a.m. It did not cause a derailment and no injuries were reported in either incident.
