Mudslides strand ACE train passengers; all service halted until Monday

Hundreds of passengers were stuck on an Altamont Corridor Express train Wednesday morning near Sunol in Alameda County because of a landslide, one day after a similar problem in the same area.

ACE trains will now not operate until Monday because of the mudslide. The agency then decided later in the day to cancel service through the weekend as well "due to the conditions of the mudslide location and for the safety of passengers and crews."

Train 1 was halted at 5:39 a.m. Wednesday in between the Pleasanton and Fremont stations, according to David Lipari, a spokesman for ACE. The train remained stopped as of 7:30 a.m.

Train 3 was holding at Pleasanton and buses were activated as a replacement option.

Trains were canceled for the rest of Wednesday and buses were used only to get the stranded 223 passengers and three crew members to their destination. Buses were not offered as an alternative for canceled trains, so those who continued to their destination had to consider arranging return transportation, according to Lipari.