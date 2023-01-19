Dublin council amends citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan

Tier I will see progress on high-priority projects that have secured funding, such as road striping and signage in “high-stress” areas, repaving of damaged roads and four additional school crossing zones. Tier II, meant for high-priority projects with uncertain funding, will feature bike trail connections and protected intersections. Finally, Tier III will include lower-priority projects not imperative to pedestrian safety.

Most of the projects are expected to roll out in a total of three tiers, each including a set of individual tasks.

The revised plan, which amends the city's original document from 2014, features a series of projects to form an updated walking and biking network for the city and its residents.

The Dublin City Council approved updates to the city's Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan earlier this month to further efforts to enhance safety, accessibility and infrastructure.

More details about the new Dublin plan, as well as bike and pedestrian resources, can be found at Dublin.ca.gov/Bike-Pedestrian-Programs.

The plan will serve as a foundation for the city's pedestrian policy and infrastructure systems for decades to come. Additional information is set to be released from city officials as projects move forward.

According to the financial section of the report, costs of implementing the plan, including consultants, staffing and construction, had been included in the capital improvement program (2022 to 2027). Through the CIP, Dublin received funds from the Transportation Development Act Article III to carry out necessary projects.

"I would like for the meetings to start taking place and to see this continuing," Hernandez said. "It's useful as we are going to keep adding to this comprehensive plan that we keep that communication in place."

"These bike plans take a while to assemble and review," Qaadri said. "It'd be great to have a two-year check-in, getting an update on the progress and perhaps reassess where we are with those."

Dublin council amends citywide Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan

Goals include enhancing safety, accessibility and infrastructure