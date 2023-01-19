Recreation Expo returning to Danville -- with 'Willy Wonka' theme

All three of Danville's major town buildings are set to open their doors to residents and visitors as part of the town's annual Recreation Expo and Open House early next month.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity to explore programming from the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department, with this year's event marking Danville's 13-year of hosting the showcase.

Programming for the spring and summer seasons include outdoor events and activities, as well as ongoing classes, gatherings, and events throughout the year. The event is set to be preceded by the town's release of its "Spring Activity Guide" on Jan. 25.

Activities for the upcoming expo are aimed at providing a hands-on opportunity to explore and get a taste of this year's opportunities. The Danville community and senior centers, along with the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, are set to offer a range of activities throughout the morning and early afternoon.

"Through visiting all three sites, visitors will get an opportunity to participate in a few popular activities, including Arts & Rec on the Go at the Danville Community Center; trivia and artwork displays at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery; and bingo at the Danville Senior Center," event organizers said in an announcement.