Recreation Expo returning to Danville -- with 'Willy Wonka' theme

Event aims to showcase town's events, activities for 2023

by Jeanita Lyman / Danville San Ramon

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 19, 2023, 2:11 pm 0
All three of Danville's major town buildings are set to open their doors to residents and visitors as part of the town's annual Recreation Expo and Open House early next month.

The event is aimed at providing an opportunity to explore programming from the town's Recreation, Arts and Community Services Department, with this year's event marking Danville's 13-year of hosting the showcase.

Programming for the spring and summer seasons include outdoor events and activities, as well as ongoing classes, gatherings, and events throughout the year. The event is set to be preceded by the town's release of its "Spring Activity Guide" on Jan. 25.

Activities for the upcoming expo are aimed at providing a hands-on opportunity to explore and get a taste of this year's opportunities. The Danville community and senior centers, along with the Village Theatre and Art Gallery, are set to offer a range of activities throughout the morning and early afternoon.

"Through visiting all three sites, visitors will get an opportunity to participate in a few popular activities, including Arts & Rec on the Go at the Danville Community Center; trivia and artwork displays at the Village Theatre and Art Gallery; and bingo at the Danville Senior Center," event organizers said in an announcement.

With a "Willy Wonka" theme this year, attendees will have the opportunity to earn a "Golden Ticket" that enables early registration for programming, as well as a scavenger hunt inspired by the popular character.

Activities are set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at 233 Front St., 420 Front St. and 115 E. Prospect Ave. in downtown Danville.

Jeanita Lyman
Jeanita Lyman joined the Pleasanton Weekly in September 2020 and covers the Danville and San Ramon beat. She studied journalism at Skyline College and Mills College while covering the Peninsula for the San Mateo Daily Journal, after moving back to the area in 2013. Read more >>

