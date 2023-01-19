Tri-Valley author's 'A Knight's Bad Day' on display

Images from Pleasanton author Elaine Drew's upcoming graphic novel "A Knight's Bad Day" are being presented for the next month by the Lamorinda Arts Council in its online Wilder Gallery.

The soon-to-be-published work is set in Wessex, England in the year 800 (a period Drew said she loves for its romance and mystery) and centers on a brash young knight who bites off more than he can chew. "But then, haven't we all?" Drew said. "The lesson here is that even a hero can fail. The important thing is not his failure, but how he turns it around."

The imagery display is open through Feb. 3 at lamorindaarts.org/online-galleries.