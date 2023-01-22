County, Kaiser urge residents to avoid hospital for common illnesses

Contra Costa County health officials and Kaiser Permanente are encouraging residents to only go to the hospital if seriously ill in an effort to prevent medical centers from becoming overcrowded.

Contra Costa Health Services and Kaiser announced a partnership last week to inform county residents about at-home treatment and recovery tips for common illnesses that don't normally require hospitalization.

With the county still simultaneously treating patients for COVID-19, the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as other maladies, people should only call 911 or seek hospital care in an emergency, since most common illnesses can be resolved with over-the-counter cold and flu medicine.

"The good news is most people who get sick can safely recover from home," said Dr. Sofe' Mekuria, the county's deputy health officer. "We want people to know the home care options available to them and know how to prepare themselves so they can recover quickly and safely if they get sick."

As part of the partnership, CCHS and Kaiser plan to make guidance information available to local schools, businesses and community organizations.