San Ramon police investigating suspicious death in common area of apartment complex

The San Ramon Police Department is probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a young man who was found in the common area of an apartment complex in the Dougherty Valley on Friday.

Limited details are available publicly, but detectives consider the case to be a suspicious death, according to Acting Capt. Tami Williams.

Officers were dispatched on a medical call just before 9 a.m. Friday to an apartment complex on Crestfield Drive. A man in his early 20s was ultimately pronounced dead, according to Williams.

"The preliminary investigation is pointing to opioids being involved. As always, we will need to wait for the coroner’s report for more information," Williams told DanvilleSanRamon. "Due to the ongoing investigation, I do not have any other available details at this time."