Person dies following house fire in Dublin

Alameda County firefighters continue to investigate the circumstances of a house fire in Dublin that claimed the life of one person and displaced eight residents on Monday afternoon.

The incident unfolded at about 3:40 p.m., with fire crews dispatched to a structure fire on Mayan Court, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The house is located in a neighborhood off Canterbury Lane, between Village Parkway and Interstate 680.

ACFD personnel, supported by Livermore-Pleasanton and San Ramon Valley firefighters, secured the scene and contained the fire quickly, according to the department.

One person died from their injuries in the fire after CPR efforts by first responders at the scene, according to ACFD. Four adults and four children were displaced by the fire damage, and one dog was transported to a pet hospital because of its injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, according to ACFD. Additional details about the circumstances of the fatal fire were not made available as of Monday night.