San Ramon council to discuss Trumark Townhomes project

The San Ramon City Council is set to solicit feedback from the public as they consider a proposed townhouse development on Deerwood Drive that would require approving an amendment to the city's General Plan.

A public hearing on Trumark Townhomes, a 61-unit townhome project proposed for a 4.4-acre property on 2481 Deerwood Drive, near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads, is scheduled for the council's upcoming regular meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 24), with public discussions set to continue on Feb. 14.

The proposal comes to the council following approval by the city's Planning Commission on Dec. 8, which was preceded by three additional public hearings. The public hearings are required due to the applicant seeking an amendment to the city's General Plan in order to redesignate the property, which is currently zoned for office use.

"The Applicant is proposing to change the existing Office designation to Multiple Family-High Density Residential (MFH) and Open Space (OS) and rezoning the site from Administrative Office (OA) to High Density Residential and Open Space 2 (OS-2) to facilitate the proposed project," division manager Lauren Barr said in a staff report.

Barr added that the application for a General Plan amendment is meant to speed up the process for the project, with the property already set to be redesignated for residential use under the city's pending Housing Element update, which is due by Jan. 31.