News

Walnut Creek police looking for home burglars

Break-ins Friday night on Rock Oak, Windchime

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 8:26 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area.

Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Court, who said they arrived home to find a small black sedan in the middle of the street and three subjects in dark clothing running away from a nearby home.

The subjects got into the vehicle and fled the area with their lights off. The resident said someone smashed their rear sliding glass door and went through an upstairs bedroom.

Police say firearms may have been stolen from one of the homes. They say the suspects are targeting homes that are very dark during evening hours when residents may be out dining or shopping.

Help sustain the local news you depend on.

Your contribution matters. Become a member today.

Join

Police recommend keeping a car parked in the driveway and your home well-lit at night, with backyard gates locked. Try not to keep valuables in bedrooms, as they are usually targeted first in a burglary.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Njoroge at 925-256-3573.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Stay informed

Get the latest local news and information sent straight to your inbox.

Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and on Instagram @ for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Stay informed on important crime news. Sign up for our FREE daily Express newsletter.

Walnut Creek police looking for home burglars

Break-ins Friday night on Rock Oak, Windchime

by Tony Hicks / BCN Foundation /

Uploaded: Mon, Jan 23, 2023, 8:26 pm

Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night.

Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area.

Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Court, who said they arrived home to find a small black sedan in the middle of the street and three subjects in dark clothing running away from a nearby home.

The subjects got into the vehicle and fled the area with their lights off. The resident said someone smashed their rear sliding glass door and went through an upstairs bedroom.

Police say firearms may have been stolen from one of the homes. They say the suspects are targeting homes that are very dark during evening hours when residents may be out dining or shopping.

Police recommend keeping a car parked in the driveway and your home well-lit at night, with backyard gates locked. Try not to keep valuables in bedrooms, as they are usually targeted first in a burglary.

Authorities ask anyone with information related to these incidents to contact Det. Sgt. Joe Njoroge at 925-256-3573.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.