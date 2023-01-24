Pleasanton Preps: Remembering Clare Schmitt, a legend in local horse racing

Clare and George became major owners in Northern California horse racing and could be found at the track regularly.

With the passing of Clare on Jan. 10 at the age of 77, there is a hole opened that cannot be filled.

The imprint they made on horse racing alone leaves a legacy that should see them known as Mr. and Mrs. Pleasanton.

The name may not immediately ring a bell for many in this town, but Clare and her husband George have made an impact on anyone that was fortunate enough to cross their paths.

He believes in what he says regardless of if it was a popular opinion or not. Except when it came to Clare.

One thing I have admired about George is that he will always be honest and offer his feelings whether it is the popular opinion or not.

At times I also saw Clare in the mornings, but she would always be there for the races. The two were also fixtures at the California Thoroughbred Breeders Association's yearling sale each year at fairgrounds.

When the Alameda County Fairgrounds was a year-round training facility, it seemed like George could always be found early in the day for the morning works.

I remember once during a seminar, George leaned over to me and said, "oh, I am going to hear about that one later."

He would have a spicy opinion and if Clare didn't like it, Clare's Glare was easily spotted.

I saw it numerous times myself, whether I had George as a guest at a horse racing seminar at the Alameda County Fair, or when I would be interviewing George for a story.

"Very," said Clare's daughter-in-law Jennifer Schmitt when asked if Clare ruled over George. "He would say something, even though he knew a chewing (out) was sure to come. He lovingly calls the look he would get, 'Clare's Glare.'"

Godspeed Clare -- you will always be remembered fondly by all who were lucky to cross your path.

The two are just as responsible for the success of racing in Pleasanton as a few local icons. Pleasanton residents, they loved their town and loved their race track.

They were both quick to rest a horse when a break was needed, and Clare tended to their ranch along with George in Gardnerville, Nevada. The ranch boasted a state-of-the-art barn for the horses.

What has separated the pair from so many others in the business is the time the two put into the care and aftercare of theirs.

It will be easy to remember Clare Schmitt and smile while doing so. But the entire horse racing world lost a true friend to the sport.

"We all got it a time or two, but we always deserved it," Jennifer said. "Clare kept the Schmitts in line."

But it wasn't just George that was on the receiving end of the "Glare."

Pleasanton Preps: Remembering Clare Schmitt, a legend in local horse racing

Longtime owner was strong supporter of hometown track